Read full article on original website
Related
Bucs ready to battle the Saints in prime time
Despite an up-and-down season, the Buccaneers find themselves sitting in first place in the NFC South. But Tampa Bay (5-6) can't afford to take anything for granted when the Saints visit Monday night.
Saints rule out 4 players on final injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on the final injury report ahead of Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) are all going to be unavailable. And...
NFL
Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'
The Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night's home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady's squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.
Report: South Carolina losing analyst to G5 coaching staff
South Carolina is reportedly losing one of its offensive assistants to an on-field positoin at the Group of Five level. According to Football Scoop, Nick Coleman is headed to UAB to join Trent Dilfer’s staff in year one with the Blazers. FootballScoop didn’t specify what role Coleman will be...
atozsports.com
To beat the Buccaneers, the Saints have to be good in one obvious area
The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for the NFC South crown. At 4-8 that may seem outlandish. But in a division whose leader sits at 5-6, the door to the Saints sneaking into the playoffs is still wide open. That’s why Monday may be the biggest game of the year — New Orleans has an opportunity to knock off the division leader.
Marconews.com
NFL live scores, updates: Eagles, Vikings continue to roll; Commanders-Giants play to 20-20 tie
Week 13 provided more fireworks around the NFL landscape. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a draw in their NFC East divisional matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles continued to soar this season and the Detroit Lions outpaced the Jacksonville Jaguars. Injuries also headlined the week. Baltimore Ravens quarterback...
Bucs injury report: Tristan Wirfs out, 3 doubtful, 6 questionable vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and it’s full of big names. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is the only Bucs player officially ruled out for this week, which comes as no surprise, but three others are doubtful, and six are listed as questionable.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
numberfire.com
Russell Gage (hamstring) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup against Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. Gage is trending towards the positive side of questionable after he followed two limited sessions with a full practice on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Saints' team ranked 22nd (28.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, expect Julio Jones to see more targets if Gage is inactive.
Comments / 0