NFL

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

The Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night's home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady's squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
On3.com

Report: South Carolina losing analyst to G5 coaching staff

South Carolina is reportedly losing one of its offensive assistants to an on-field positoin at the Group of Five level. According to Football Scoop, Nick Coleman is headed to UAB to join Trent Dilfer’s staff in year one with the Blazers. FootballScoop didn’t specify what role Coleman will be...
atozsports.com

To beat the Buccaneers, the Saints have to be good in one obvious area

The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for the NFC South crown. At 4-8 that may seem outlandish. But in a division whose leader sits at 5-6, the door to the Saints sneaking into the playoffs is still wide open. That’s why Monday may be the biggest game of the year — New Orleans has an opportunity to knock off the division leader.
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
numberfire.com

Russell Gage (hamstring) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup against Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. Gage is trending towards the positive side of questionable after he followed two limited sessions with a full practice on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Saints' team ranked 22nd (28.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, expect Julio Jones to see more targets if Gage is inactive.

