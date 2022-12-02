Read full article on original website
Photos of the White House holiday decorations
'We the People' at heart of White House holiday decorations. “We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...
Jill Biden Reveals Pics of 2022 White House Christmas Decorations
Now that we’ve gotten our fill of Thanksgiving turkey, Americans are digging out their holiday decorations in preparation for Christmas. That includes the United States’ first lady, Jill Biden. Taking to Twitter Monday, the wife of President Joe Biden shared festive photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations. Her image gallery captured the beauty of the holidays in heavily ornamented Christmas trees, wreaths, and more.
White House looks to tell ‘great story of America’ with holiday decor
This year’s White House holiday decor is taking a cue from the Constitution, decking the halls with the theme, “We the People.”. Jill Biden unveiled the theme for the annual decorating tradition on Monday, saying in a statement that her hope for the White House’s seasonal makeover was to “capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America.”
Local high school art class ornaments chosen to be displayed at the White House
San Luis High School's art class is the only participant from Arizona chosen to display their ornaments at the White House. The post Local high school art class ornaments chosen to be displayed at the White House appeared first on KYMA.
