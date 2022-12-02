The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...

7 DAYS AGO