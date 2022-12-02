Read full article on original website
Yuma boys opener delayed
Yuma High School’s boys basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with three straight Top 10 clashes. Or at least it was going to until Friday’s season opener against Manual was canceled due to the wind and road conditions. It will be rescheduled. “Our pre-Christmas is a very...
Yuma girls begin 3A era this weekend
It is a new beginning of sorts for the Yuma High School girls basketball team. Yuma still has a lot of familiarity to it in regards to coaching and the players. However, the program will be entering a new era of being a Class 3A team Friday in The Pit when its hosts Manual in the 2022-23 season opener.
Winterfest/SBS kicked off Christmas season in Yuma
It was a mixed bag of results for Yuma merchants on the official first weekend of the Christmas shopping season. Winterfest/Small Business Saturday — sponsored by the Yuma Chamber of Commerce, participating businesses and organizations — definitely was a big hit. Vehicles lined both sides of downtown for three blocks Saturday morning as shoppers visited the various businesses.
Yuma-1 moves into new central office
Yuma School District-1 office personnel, Transportation and Maintenance have moved into their new home on the Yuma High School campus. This past Tuesday was the first official day working out of the renovated former YHS ag building, though there still were some odds and ends to complete, such as setting up the new board room. The IT coordinator also has an office in the new home.
