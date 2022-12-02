Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...
This Place in History: The Champlain Club
The property on Crowley Street in Burlington was once the Goethe Lodge, home to a German-American social club. It's now open to all.
WCAX
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Whitehall’s Skene Manor closing for the season
Skene Manor in Whitehall is closing to the public for the season. The last day will be Saturday, December 17.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season
BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
homenewshere.com
Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)
Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
mynbc5.com
Wreaths needed to decorate veterans graves in Vermont, New York & New Hampshire
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Every year during the holiday season, volunteers nationwide place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. Vermont already has 2,000 wreaths sponsored statewide for distribution, but there's still a lot more to go. It’s just a couple of weeks into the holiday season and there are already...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Paid parking concerns Platts businesses
After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
lakeplacidnews.com
Lake Placid power outage planned on Dec. 7
LAKE PLACID — National Grid officials announced Friday, Dec. 2 that there will be a scheduled power outage in Lake Placid from 1 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The village of Lake Placid operates an independent municipal electric department and electricity is delivered to the village’s system through National Grid’s transmission network. During a recent inspection, National Grid detected a faulty transmission switch that require repair to ensure reliability and resiliency. The transmission line will be deenergized at 1 a.m. on Dec. 7 and crews will work overnight to repair the switch. National Grid and the Lake Placid Electric Dept. will work together to restore power by 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Addison Independent
Ways of Seeing: Daughter thrives in Mount Abe spotlight
These experiences have given my daughter more than just a taste for performing. She has found a strong group of friends who spend lots of time singing together in her room after school. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...
Comments / 0