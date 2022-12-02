Read full article on original website
This Place in History: The Champlain Club
The property on Crowley Street in Burlington was once the Goethe Lodge, home to a German-American social club. It's now open to all.
homenewshere.com
Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)
Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
mynbc5.com
Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...
Addison Independent
Ways of Seeing: Daughter thrives in Mount Abe spotlight
These experiences have given my daughter more than just a taste for performing. She has found a strong group of friends who spend lots of time singing together in her room after school. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Saratogian
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY: Adirondack United win home opener 10-1 over Beekmantown
GLENS FALLS, NY – The wait is finally over. The Adirondack United took the ice for the first time at home on Saturday afternoon, officially bringing girls’ hockey to Section II. “We were all definitely really excited. It was our home opener and we had a lot to...
mountainlake.org
Holiday Train Returns
One of the traditions put on hold during the pandemic was the Canadian Pacific holiday train that rolls into the North Country during the Christmas Holidays. After two years of virtual concerts during the pandemic, this week the CP Holiday Train, decked out in thousands of colorful and flashing Christmas lights, returned to the Adirondacks & Northern New York with stops in Port Henry, Rouses Point and in Plattsburgh, where hundreds gathered at the Plattsburgh train station to welcome the Holiday Train back. The stop, one of 6 in New York on its tour through the northern United States and Canada. At each stop, singers JoJo Mason & Lindsay Ell put on a show, performing Christmas songs. While the train brings holiday cheer, it’s also a fundraiser for local food banks at each of its stops. A donation of $4,500 was given to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity during the Plattsburgh stop. Those attending the performance were asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items that will benefit the JCEO’s local food banks and school backpack program.
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
Addison Independent
Doug Mandigo named Panther football coach
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College on Sunday named 1996 alumnus Doug Mandigo as the next head coach of the Panther football team. Mandigo, who has been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2011, served as the program’s associate head coach this past fall as part what the school’s athletic department called a planned leadership transition after longtime Head Coach Bob Ritter announced he would step down after the season.
Addison Independent
Monkton finds buyer for former library
Monkton has made strides in its work revitalizing the town’s historic buildings. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
WCAX
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
mynbc5.com
Officials seek community input in search for new Malone school superintendent
MALONE, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District (CSD) in New York is seeking the school community's input as it begins its search for a new superintendent. Malon CSD has recently launched a new survey asking the community what characteristics they would like to see in a new leader.
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
Malone, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh police investigate Saturday morning stabbing at downtown nightclub
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning at a nightclub downtown. It happened at the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police are asking anybody who witnessed the incident to call the Plattsburgh Police Department at...
