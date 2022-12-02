One of the traditions put on hold during the pandemic was the Canadian Pacific holiday train that rolls into the North Country during the Christmas Holidays. After two years of virtual concerts during the pandemic, this week the CP Holiday Train, decked out in thousands of colorful and flashing Christmas lights, returned to the Adirondacks & Northern New York with stops in Port Henry, Rouses Point and in Plattsburgh, where hundreds gathered at the Plattsburgh train station to welcome the Holiday Train back. The stop, one of 6 in New York on its tour through the northern United States and Canada. At each stop, singers JoJo Mason & Lindsay Ell put on a show, performing Christmas songs. While the train brings holiday cheer, it’s also a fundraiser for local food banks at each of its stops. A donation of $4,500 was given to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity during the Plattsburgh stop. Those attending the performance were asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items that will benefit the JCEO’s local food banks and school backpack program.

2 DAYS AGO