ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Defense attorneys question 'magic bullet' linking Richard Allen to Delphi murders

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27afle_0jVUfGSw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIdwS_0jVUfGSw00

Attorneys for Richard Allen , the man accused in the 2017 killings of two teen girls in Delphi , continued to assert their client's innocence in a Thursday evening news release.

“He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been charged with these crimes,” said Attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin in a statement to media, adding their client "has never been arrested nor accused of any crime in his entire life."

Earlier this week, a probable cause affidavit , with details on the prosecution’s case against Allen, was released. The document sheds light on the evidence investigators believe connects Allen to the killings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

Delphi murders: Cause of death? Unspent shell? What we know and don't after document release

Williams and German never returned to a prearranged pickup spot after their walk on the Delphi Historic Trails on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017. Searchers found their bodies the next morning — Valentine's Day — in a wooded area not far from the Monon High Bridge, which they had visited the day before.

More than five years later in October, police announced Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of the girls. The probable cause affidavit did not reveal how the girls died, but stated Allen was connected to the crime scene via an unspent bullet.

The bullet was found within two feet of one of the girl’s bodies and had been cycled through a firearm owned by Allen, according to investigators. The firearm was located by investigators at Allen’s home during a search on Oct. 13, the probable cause affidavit states.

Previous coverage: Cause of death in Delphi murders still unknown, but document links Richard Allen to scene

Defense attorneys say Allen tried to assist with the investigation and told the police that he did recall seeing three younger girls on the trail that day but that his contact with them "was brief and of little significance."

"The police did not contact Allen. He contacted the police and voluntarily discussed being on the trail the day Williams and German went missing," the news release states. “Like many people in Delphi, Rick wanted to help any way he could. Rick contacted the police to let them know that he had walked on the trail that day, as he often did."

Witnesses told police they passed a man on the trail the day the girls were killed and remembered seeing a car parked at a building nearby. One of the three witnesses described a car parked at the building as a PT Cruiser, and another described it as an SUV, and the third described it as a "smart" car, according to the affidavit.

"Investigators believe those descriptions are similar in nature to a 2016 Ford Focus," the affidavit stated.

Allen's attorneys have disagreed with that assessment.

"Allen owned a Ford Focus in February of 2017. His Ford Focus is not, in anyway, like the distinctive look of the PT Cruiser or Smart Car that was described by the witnesses," the statement from Allen's attorneys reads.

The case against Richard Allen: Court issues gag order on Delphi murder case, sets hearing for change of venue

According to his attorneys, Allen did not get rid of his vehicle or his guns, did not throw out his clothing, did not alter his appearance or relocate himself to another community after the girls were found dead.

“He did what any innocent man would do and continued with his normal routine," the news release stated, which also took aim at the unspent bullet mentioned in the probable cause affidavit for Allen's arrest.

“The probable cause affidavit seems to suggest that a single magic bullet is proof of Rick’s guilt," the defense team's news release states. "It is a bit premature to engage in any detailed discussions regarding the veracity of this evidence until more discovery is received, but it is safe to say that the discipline of tool-mark identification (ballistics) is anything but a science.”

The news release concludes by stating the defense team will scrutinize the discovery in the case and will give necessary attention to tips they are receiving.

“Rick has nothing to hide," the news release states. "As importantly, we were hoping that we would receive tips that would assist us in proving up his innocence. Not surprisingly, we have been inundated with tips from a variety of sources, all of which will be vetted by our team."

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Defense attorneys question 'magic bullet' linking Richard Allen to Delphi murders

Comments / 1

Related
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
The Associated Press

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
WTWO/WAWV

6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
WTHR

Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff

KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
The Exponent

Estate of Purdue student killed in auto accident sues driver for wrongful death

The driver of the car that struck and killed Purdue student Zixuan Mo has been sued for wrongful death along with his father, who owns the car. Brookston man Trent Robinson, 34, struck Mo, 25, in the intersection of Yeager and Kalberer roads after running a stop sign at excessive speed, a witness told police in August. The collision reportedly threw Mo into the air, and she landed on the side of the road.
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
WTHI

Purdue murder suspect was 'student of concern' ahead of dorm-room stabbing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People warned Purdue University about a murder suspect's concerning behavior leading up to a campus stabbing. Those "student of concern" reports involved Ji Min Sha's mental health, according to arguments Friday by Sha's defense attorneys. His attorneys believe Sha is incompetent to stand trial...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion

A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
WISH-TV

Feds: 2 from Fishers indicted in Texas for laundering stolen money through crypto

TYLER, Texas (WISH) — According to court documents, 21 people including two people from Fishers were indicted in Texas for their involvement in a scheme to launder stolen money using crypto currencies. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, all 21 people are...
WTHR

Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves

INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
The Exponent

12/2/22 Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home

Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the 38 people who died of an overdose as of Oct. 1. By contacting family members named in those obituaries, The Exponent gathered three distinct and telling stories of addiction and overdoses, each demonstrating how prevalent yet indiscriminate the issue is in the Greater Lafayette community.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy