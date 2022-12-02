KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Russia launched a “massive missile attack” across Ukraine on Monday, striking homes and buildings, disrupting power supplies and causing civilian casualties. The latest barrage, which Ukrainian authorities have been anticipating for days, was a new round of punishment by Moscow as it sought to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure as winter approaches — part of a new strategy in its nine-month war. The country’s electricity provider, Ukrenergo, lashed out at Russia over “the eighth massive missile attack by a terrorist country,” saying its facilities had been hit, triggering blackouts. It urged residents to stay in shelters as its crews tried to repair the damage. In the capital of Kyiv, scores of people quickly congregated in the central Zoloti Vorota metro station after the warnings, and many checked their phones for updates. There were no immediate signs whether the cityl or the surrounding region was hit.

