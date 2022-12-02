Read full article on original website
9 spots around Orlando to celebrate National Cookie Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dec. 4 marks National Cookie Day. We put together the following list of popular and new spots for you to visit around Orlando and celebrate this sweet day. Crumbl is a fan favorite known for its large cookies, perfect for sharing. One location is in Winter Park.
Altamonte Springs kicks off holiday celebrations with 'Light Up the Holidays' event
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people came out to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs Saturday night for the city's annual "Light Up the Holidays" event. The holiday season is officially underway and thousands of families came out to Cranes Roost Park Saturday night to kick off the celebration with Altamonte Springs' annual "Light Up the Holidays" event.
Kissimmee shopping district hosts holiday events in December
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Promenade at Sunset Walk will host a special holiday celebration event lineup this month. The Kissimmee entertainment and shopping district will hold “Holinights Celebrations” on select nights until December 24. Guests can see the lighting of a 40-foot tree, listen to live music...
Big crowds come out for Winter Park's 70th annual Ye Old Hometown Christmas Parade
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 70th annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday. The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck rolled along Park Avenue as part of the parade. The event is the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida....
White Swan Academy to stage free performance in town of Windermere
The recital will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Town Square Park by the basketball courts. The White Swan Academy is coming to the town of Windermere for a show this month. The academy, which offers a variety of programs for a range of age groups,...
Phillips Grove home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18
A Phillips Grove home topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 12 to 18. The home at 7061 Spring Drop Court, Orlando, sold Nov. 17, for $985,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,559 square feet of living area. Days on market: 27. DR....
Christmas Tree & Holiday Market at Orlando's Lake Eola Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando officially rang in the holiday season on Friday with its annual Tree Lighting Celebration!. The event took place at Orlando's Lake Eola Park, located at 195 North Rosalind Avenue. "The 64-foot tree is adorned with 2,000 ornaments and more than 200 pounds of...
Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!
Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!. Each New Year should be celebrated: it is a gift that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the novel of our lives. It is a time when we make resolutions –adopting a healthier lifestyle, maybe quitting smoking and starting an exercise program or opting for a more sensible diet. Perhaps we also propose to spend more time with family and friends and to be more attentive and charitable towards less fortunate members of our community. And naturally, we also look for opportunities to mark Dec. 31 with festivities and celebrations to welcome the New Year!
Barrio Tacos to open first Florida location at Waterford Lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new dining option will be heading to Orange County with some festive flavor. The grand opening of Barrio Tacos will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6, just in time for Taco Tuesday. The Ohio-based taco restaurant is known for its build-your-own tacos, queso and margaritas....
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Stevens Construction Completes Florida Cancer Specialists in Winter Park
Stevens Construction has completed Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Winter Park Village, according to Michael Waskiewicz, vice president. Stevens Construction has completed an interior 37,000-square-foot renovation of an existing building into a new cancer center, which includes an expansive treatment room, PET CT suite, blood draw room, laboratory, pharmacy, research offices, exam rooms, check-out and scheduling area and employee lounge.
Obituary: Ray Archer
Ray Archer, 86, of Winter Garden, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with his wife holding his hand. Ray was born on March 29, 1936, in Athens, GA. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Frances, who walked out her door and into his heart.
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise
Original Orlando Tours is bringing back the Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise for 2022. Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings from classic Christmas stories.
Locally-Owned Brazilian Pie Restaurant to Open in Winter Park
“We need to help people build their healthy habits. Nothing fried, everything baked,” Owner Regina Bueno states.
$10,000 donated to restore the Diversity Mural on Mills Avenue
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — District 4 has donated $10,000 to the Mills Fifty Main Street Corporation to bring back the Diversity Mural. It is located at 1336 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32803. The building is undergoing improvements which require removal of portions of the mural. Art on the...
Budweiser Clydesdales Return to Orlando
The world-famous and iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to Orlando’s ICON Park on Sunday, December 4th. From 11am to 1pm, guests can meet and take photos with the regal horses – all dressed up in their holiday best – as they pose in front of The Wheel.
Public input will be sought this week on phase 3 of North Lake Trail
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lake County will host a public meeting for the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study. The Project’s Overview will be presented from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cadwell Community Center (1 Cassady Street, Umatilla). The study evaluates...
Fun Food Events for Dec 3-9
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Halal Food Fest, Truffle Dinner and more. While it’s chilly up north, it’s just the beginning of peak farming season in Florida. Strawberries are ripening, so check with your local you-pick patch. One Florida fruit some folks overlook is the persimmon. They look a bit like a tomato and the flavor compares to both a peach and a pumpkin. We’re reaching the last weeks of persimmon season, so learn more about the Florida superfood in the latest print edition of Edible Orlando.
