Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
News Briefs: Ocean Springs begins $567K project to upgrade Gay Lemon Park
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Work is underway which, once complete, will result in a $567,000 upgrade to Gay Lemon Park in Ocean Springs. The project, funded by a $283,707 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund with an equal match from the City of Ocean Springs 2% food & beverage tax, will result in not only a new open pavilion area with concessions, but renovated restrooms, improved accessbility and drainage, new dugouts, fencing and lighting.
Ocean Springs 4th annual Discover Christmas Parade serves as toy drive
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual Discover Christmas Parade with a huge turnout compared to last year. “Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Greg Gipson. “The word is getting around and is on a Sunday and it’s a family-oriented event, and so once people get through with church, they come out to the parade which is really nice for the community.”
Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs wants to expands its boundaries. Next Tuesday, aldermen will be asked to approve an ordinance that starts the annexation process for two areas of unincorporated Jackson County. Part of the proposed annexation plan would bring Ocean Springs High School inside the city limits....
Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories
Warm and humid today with dense morning fog possible. We're seeing a little fog this morning, and it's going to be another mild day. If we get enough sun to peek through, we'll warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. There's a small chance for isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. More fog is expected tonight, and we're going to stay warm over the next week. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.
Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
Hancock County Schools works to build emotional resilience with students
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Schools works to build emotional resilience with students
Mayor Hewes covers numerous topics with Gulfport State of the City address
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Purpose focused. Passion Driven. It’s the theme of the 2022 Gulfport State of the City address from Mayor Billy Hewes. He talked about everything Gulfport, including the blue economy, growth along several different corridors, to the expansion down by Jones Park and the Mississippi Aquarium.
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Great Southern Wood to expand treatment facility in Irvington
Great Southern Wood plans a $14 million expansion project at a treatment facility in Mobile County, work it says it will improve lumber shipping through the Port of Mobile. The project, announced Thursday by the Mobile Chamber, involves a $13.7 million capital investment supported by an estimated $838,000 in economic incentives. It will mean 12 new jobs at the Irvington facility, which currently employs 78. Work will begin in January, with completion expected in February 2024.
Argument Over Golf Game Ends With Nose Biting In Casino Parking Lot, Police Say
A man allegedly bit the nose off a person in a casino parking lot and now faces charges, Radar has learned.Recently, police in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, arrested Mark Curtis Wells, 51, in connection to the case.Officers were called to the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and found the victim with a facial injury.Investigators determined Wells and the victim had been arguing all day and into the night about a golf game. The argument ended when Wells bit the nose off the victim, according to reports.Wells drove away in a Tesla before police arrived on the scene, according to reports.Police issued a warrant for Wells and arrested him days later.There was no word on what the dispute was over involving the golf game.Wells was charged with felony mayhem and booked into jail, according to CrimeOnline. He was released on $50,000 bond about an hour later. He faces up to seven years in prison if he is convicted.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man faces up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard. Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward them. Cox said he gathered supplies from his home, put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his neighbors could see it. He then doused the cross with motor oil and lit it on fire.
Pascagoula shines with Downtown for the Holidays
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula knows how to throw a party, and Friday was a great night for bright lights and Christmas magic during the annual Downtown for the Holidays. Here, if you haven’t told Santa what’s on your list, it’s not too late. He’s still listening, and so...
