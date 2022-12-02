The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a fun-filled holiday weekend in the Borough of Nazareth. “We are very excited for the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas in Nazareth,” commented Nicole Miles, manager of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing together the Nazareth community for such a wonderful two-day event makes this time of year extra special. Lighting the tree with the help of All Things Brielle, DJ Reilly, our Chamber spokespeople, local officials, and Nazareth Moravian Church on their 275th Anniversary, and pulling together a fantastic community-wide Christmas in Nazareth celebration on Saturday really highlights the historical importance of Nazareth and the contemporary advantage of living here. We hope all Nazareth residents, as well as our neighbors throughout the Lehigh Valley, will come out to enjoy the numerous events and festivities on December 9th and 10th. It is the perfect way to get fully into the holiday spirit.”

1 DAY AGO