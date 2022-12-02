Read full article on original website
Related
Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival
Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.
timespub.com
ALS, a curse and a blessing
In 2014, Jay Smith, who grew up in Doylestown, suspected something was terribly wrong. For the past few months he had twitching in his arms, slurred speech, and was extremely tired. Jay, his wife Melissa, both Central Bucks School District graduates, and daughters Loghan, three, and Peyton, one, had moved...
thevalleyledger.com
THE ALLENTOWN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING – Janel Spiegel
Review & Photos by: Janel Spiegel. “Hot Chocolate • Carriage Rides • Live Entertainment from Dieruff & Allen bands • Toys 4 Tots • S’more Pits…. and more! Free & Open to the public!”. Hosted by The Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, Lehigh Valley Chamber,...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Doylestown Float Studio
Looking for an effective way to ease stress and promote well-being?. Ready to hit that reset button? We invite you to come float with us!. Doylestown Float Studio is in Doylestown Borough, right on Main Street in the Atrium. With three private suites, we offer guests the unique experience of...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA
Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
Opening day for Jack Frost Mountain Resort
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Ski season is officially underway in Carbon County. Newswatch 16 stopped by Jack Frost Mountain Resort near White Haven Friday afternoon, which just opened for its 50th anniversary season. The resort recently installed new chairlifts and renovated its rental and retail shops. Despite the cold...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Stroudsburg Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or visiting, there are plenty of fun things to do in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. These fun things include the Olde Engine Works Market Place, the Sherman Theater, and the Klues Escape Room. Stroudsburg, PA, is a wealth of outdoor activities and heritage attractions. The good news...
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Tops at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem May 13th, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the newest Temptations & the Four Tops presale password 😀 For the duration of this special presale you have got a great chance to acquire show tickets earlier than anyone else 🙂. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show in Bethlehem do...
HolidayFest 2022: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular
OAKS, Pa. (CBS) - It's a HolidayFest Friday and the lights are shining bright in Montgomery County. The holiday attraction Tinseltown is all a glow in Oaks. There's ice skating, food and fun for the whole family. At the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, visitors can stroll through dozens of dazzling light displays or grab a bite at the Union Forge Tinsel Lodge. "So many treats in there. Everything from sweet to savory, and it's fancy. It's got short rib mac and cheese, and funnel cake which is my personal favorite," Rachel Riley, the Valley Forge Tourism, said. "Plus there's also plenty of cocktails for...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to Host Nazareth Tree Lighting Ceremony & Christmas in Nazareth
The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a fun-filled holiday weekend in the Borough of Nazareth. “We are very excited for the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas in Nazareth,” commented Nicole Miles, manager of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing together the Nazareth community for such a wonderful two-day event makes this time of year extra special. Lighting the tree with the help of All Things Brielle, DJ Reilly, our Chamber spokespeople, local officials, and Nazareth Moravian Church on their 275th Anniversary, and pulling together a fantastic community-wide Christmas in Nazareth celebration on Saturday really highlights the historical importance of Nazareth and the contemporary advantage of living here. We hope all Nazareth residents, as well as our neighbors throughout the Lehigh Valley, will come out to enjoy the numerous events and festivities on December 9th and 10th. It is the perfect way to get fully into the holiday spirit.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Bars, restaurants in Lehigh Valley opening their doors early to soccer fans Saturday as US gears up to play The Netherlands
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "We got the World Cup. It's a big deal," said Michael Dweck, Manager of P.J. Whelihan's in Bethlehem. Most of us forgot to book our ticket to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That's why we're letting you know where you can watch games right here in the Lehigh Valley.
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Bethlehem
Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
Fork Over Love announces December meal distributions and holiday giving opportunities
Fork Over Love has announced two meal distributions in December, along with Door Dash meal deliveries. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5
Comments / 2