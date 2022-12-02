Read full article on original website
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
Spickard Special Road District Board meets
The Spickard Special Road District Board met on December 2nd. Spending up to $500 was approved for necessary tools to work on equipment. The next meeting is scheduled at the Road District Office on January 6 at 6 pm.
North Central Missouri College basketball coach presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
North Central Missouri College men’s basketball coach Jeremy Esry gave the program at the Thursday, Dec. 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the program chairman, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms. Esry shared...
Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers
Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Juvenile Injured In Crash
A 17-year-old Gallatin boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 8:45 am on Winchester Road, Southeast of Cameron in Caldwell County. According to the report, the boy was northbound and began to slide on the gravel road and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the top. The boy was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.
Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers
A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving child’s death
A Chillicothe resident, arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th, 2021, pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court on December 1st. Twenty-three-year-old Avery Nicole Young entered a guilty plea to the felonies of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9th. A jury trial scheduled for January 31st through February 3rd was canceled.
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
