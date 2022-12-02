Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
On Thursday, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Meigs Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which they later learned was being driven by Jamey Ritchie, 24, of Clarksburg, Ritchie “accelerated quickly while turning right at the red light on East Pike Street,” officers said.
Officers followed Ritchie for about two miles before the chase ended on Railroad Street, a dead end.
Officers spoke with Ritchie and he "admitted to recent usage of marijuana and methamphetamine," and "openly stated that he was 'high'," according to the complaint.
After a search of Ritchie’s person, officers located “multiple” bags of methamphetamine weighing 8.82 grams, as well as a bag of marijuana and a loaded Jennings Nine 9mm handgun with a chambered round, officers said.
Ritchie has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.
