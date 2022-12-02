ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indy charter schools call on IPS to share possible referendum dollars

By Caroline Beck, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFfl7_0jVUeFgq00

Leaders from various charter schools in the Indianapolis Public Schools district are calling on IPS to share possible referendum dollars coming into the district if approved by voters next year.

During a press conference on Friday at the Invent Learning Hub, an independent charter school on the southeast side of Indianapolis, speakers said that charters should get a cut of operating referendum dollars to ensure all IPS students are served equitably.

“As a community, we should be united in working together to eliminate the disparities we see in our schools,” Alechia Ostler, executive director of Invent Learning Hub said on Friday. “I ask that we share to be fair.”

The charter school leaders are asking IPS to share the dollars with not only their innovation charter school partners but also with independent charter schools located within the IPS boundary.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said in a statement on Friday that the district does plan to share its new referendum dollars with its innovation school partners but does not want to include independent charter schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSgv9_0jVUeFgq00

Since independent charter schools are not held accountable in the same way that innovation charter schools are, Johnson said, they cannot maintain the level of accountability that she promised the IPS community when proposing the changes under the Rebuilding Stronger Plan.

“So, when we implement Rebuilding Stronger, we need to live up to all of our commitments,” Johnson said. “And what concerns me is that the proposal to include charters not affiliated with IPS provides no mechanism for the IPS administration or our publicly elected Board of School Commissioners to oversee those funds — which amounts to spending without accountability.”

Kimberly Neal-Brannum, the founder of BELIEVE Circle City Schools, said in response to Johnson’s comment at Friday’s press conference that independent charter schools, like BELIEVE, are held accountable to the governing boards like the Indianapolis Mayor’s office which approved their charters.

“We get audited every year, everything is still public, everything is clear and transparent,” Neal-Brannum said. “There are no secret things happening in our schools, and it’s the same thing that is happening down the street at our traditionally run schools, so that should be a non-issue.”

The IPS school board of commissioners are set to take a vote on approving two referendums at next Tuesday’s board meeting. If approved, then the referendum question would be on the ballot in May 2023.

Rebuilding Stronger Plan: Sweeping changes in Rebuilding Stronger plan approved by Indianapolis Public Schools board

IPS is asking for a one-time $410 million capital referendum and a $50 million annual operating referendum that would span over eight years, to help fund the expansive measures planned under the recently approved Rebuilding Stronger plan .

The charter school leaders claim that if the operating referendum is approved, students in district-run schools would receive an average of $2,300 in funding each year, and students in innovation schools would receive $650 per year, creating a gap of $1,650 per student.

The announcement also came with a letter signed by 52 school leaders from various independent charter schools and IPS innovation-network charter schools that all agree that the referendum dollars should be shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYSuK_0jVUeFgq00

Sharing referendum dollars is something IPS has already done with its innovation network partner schools before.

Last year the IPS school board of commissioners approved sharing part of their 2018 operating referendum dollars, which came out to be about $5 million shared annually with roughly two dozen of their innovation-network charter schools. They did not share the dollars with independent charter schools in the district.

That move gave innovation network charter schools $500 for each of its students, estimated to be about 10,000 students. It’s still a fraction of what the district’s traditional schools receive from the 2018 referendum, which is more than $1,500 per student.

2023 Legislative priorities: Indiana teacher unions call for less 'culture war' bills, more support in 2023 session

The district’s innovation network schools consist of a combination of existing charter schools that came under the district’s umbrella, charter operators that were brought in to take over an existing IPS school and new charter schools that launched as part of the network.

Friday’s announcement marks another instance of disagreement between the district and its innovation school partners in recent months, after many of whom have voiced concerns and disapproval over the Rebuilding Stronger plan.

Charter school leaders signaled at Friday's press conference that they would like to lobby lawmakers to change state law that prevents charter schools from drawing on local tax revenue and referendum dollars.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy .

Caroline is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world.

Report for America, funded by both private and public donors, covers up to 50% of a reporter's salary. It’s up to IndyStar to find the other half, through local community donors, benefactors, grants or other fundraising activities.

If you would like to make a personal, tax-deductible contribution to her position, you can make a one-time donation online or a recurring monthly donation via IndyStar.com/RFA.

You can also donate by check, payable to “The GroundTruth Project.” Send it to Report for America, IndyStar, c/o The GroundTruth Project, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Please put IndyStar/Report for America in the check memo line.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy charter schools call on IPS to share possible referendum dollars

Comments / 1

Related
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WTHR

HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
The 74

COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020

The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
korncountry.com

Department of Revenue reminds nonprofits of tax changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is alerting nonprofit organizations about changes to how they file their annual report with the agency and how they will access sales tax exemption certificates beginning next year. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed new legislation revising the filing...
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
WTHR

Snowball Express returns from pandemic larger than ever

INDIANAPOLIS — A special scene returned to the Indianapolis International Airport Saturday for families of fallen Hoosier heroes. Fifteen local military families headed to Florida on the Snowball Express. They joined hundreds of families nationwide who will spend the next few days at Disney World thanks to the Gary...
WTHR

Indianapolis woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to a year of probation for creating fake documents in an effort to get COVID-19 relief funds for businesses that don't exist. Court documents say 29-year-old D’Ericka Lee filed three separate loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) following the onset...
cbs4indy.com

Rain headed back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
WIBC.com

Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims

INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding. You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.
Current Publishing

Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy