ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win

In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
People

Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
FOX Sports

Browns, Raiders among five NFL dark-horse contenders

When the pages of the calendar flip to the month of December, football coaches around the NFL know it is time to prepare for playoff football. The energy and intensity of these "win-or-go" home games bring out the best in players and coaches hoping to feel the confetti fall on their shoulders as world champions.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
TexansDaily

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Relentlessly Booed, Rusty Against Texans in 1st Half

HOUSTON -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, looks like he hasn't played in a real game in 700 days. Booed relentlessly in his first game against his former team, the Houston Texans, Watson appeared rusty and hesitant in his first game since being traded to the Browns in the offseason and signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy