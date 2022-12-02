Read full article on original website
Do the Steelers Have a 'Little Angry Person' on Their Team?
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has a big contributor in a small body.
John Harbaugh Provides Early Update on Lamar Jackson Injury
He gave a rough estimate on when he thinks the star quarterback will return.
The Broncos are apparently done using Russell Wilson in their hype tweets
Each week, it seems there’s one more indication of how badly the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has gone for them. Last Sunday, in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Mike Purcell went off on Wilson on the sideline as Denver’s offense sputtered yet again.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers
"We've got to look at everything, we've got to get back to the other side of winning. There's a lot of reasons why. It'll be good to take a step back ... there will be changes made," said Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith following the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Sunday.
Kenny Pickett Eyeing Pair of Ben Roethlisberger's Rookie Records
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback could put his name in the record books this week.
FOX Sports
Browns, Raiders among five NFL dark-horse contenders
When the pages of the calendar flip to the month of December, football coaches around the NFL know it is time to prepare for playoff football. The energy and intensity of these "win-or-go" home games bring out the best in players and coaches hoping to feel the confetti fall on their shoulders as world champions.
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie isn't happy with how things are shaking out at wide receiver.
Former Panthers safety believes Steve Wilks has done enough to shed interim tag
It's still unclear what direction the Carolina Panthers will go in with the head coaching position after firing Matt Rhule back in October. However, seven weeks into his interim gig, Steve Wilks has already gained the support of former safety Tre Boston. The Panthers have had mixed results since Wilks...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Questionable for Falcons Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two surprise injury tags for Week 13.
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers activate their rookie defender.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Colts Rule Out Two Critical Starters Against Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players who they will be hard-pressed to replace ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Relentlessly Booed, Rusty Against Texans in 1st Half
HOUSTON -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, looks like he hasn't played in a real game in 700 days. Booed relentlessly in his first game against his former team, the Houston Texans, Watson appeared rusty and hesitant in his first game since being traded to the Browns in the offseason and signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?
Wait a minute: Odell Beckham Jr.'s visits do not include workouts? For the Dallas Cowboys, that's a problem - or at least, should be.
