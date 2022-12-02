ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Highway 23 North. According to police, Destiny Ramirez has not been seen since about 4:00 a.m. on November 23. Police describe Ramirez as a Hispanic female who is about 5’7″ and 250 lbs. If you […]
WJCL

Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
WSAV News 3

Police: 3 injured in shooting on 38th and Bulloch St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place at 38th and Bulloch Street. According to police, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting just before 6:00 p.m. on November 4. Police say there were three adult victims in total. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries […]
WJCL

Deputies capture murder suspect in Vidalia hours after deadly shooting

LYONS, Ga. — Authorities in Toombs County have arrested a man for murder following a deadly shooting. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Aaron Coleman, 20, on Thursday. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of John Tomason, 36. Deputies arrived Thursday shortly after 11...
WSAV News 3

Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
wtoc.com

Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
WBTW News13

1995 South Carolina murder victim identified as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members. “After more than 27 […]
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Friday night homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon placed under protective custody

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have placed Quinton Simon’s mother under protective custody at the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is charged with the murder of her 20-month-old child after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found remains in a landfill that it says are Quinton’s. She also faces other charges like concealing […]
WSPA 7News

Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
WJCL

Body of woman discovered in Riceboro

RICEBORO, Ga. — On Friday, hunters discovered the body of a woman in Riceboro, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said the body was found in a wooded area of Barrington Ferry Road at around 5:30 p.m. According to LCSO, the case is being handled as a...
WMAZ

15-year-old shot in Savannah while campaigning for Warnock, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot while campaigning in a Savannah neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to police. Savannah Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers said they were called to the 500...
WSAV-TV

Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life

Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life.
WJCL

Daniel Defense issues statement about lawsuit filed by mother of Uvalde school shooting victim

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — The Founder and CEO of Daniel Defense has issued a statement following a lawsuit filed against the Bryan County gun manufacturer and others. Marty Daniel released the statement Friday morning after the mother of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting filed a 76-page federal lawsuit that included the Black Creek business.
Grice Connect

Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus

Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.

