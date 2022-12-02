Read full article on original website
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Highway 23 North. According to police, Destiny Ramirez has not been seen since about 4:00 a.m. on November 23. Police describe Ramirez as a Hispanic female who is about 5’7″ and 250 lbs. If you […]
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
Police: 3 injured in shooting on 38th and Bulloch St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place at 38th and Bulloch Street. According to police, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting just before 6:00 p.m. on November 4. Police say there were three adult victims in total. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries […]
WJCL
Deputies capture murder suspect in Vidalia hours after deadly shooting
LYONS, Ga. — Authorities in Toombs County have arrested a man for murder following a deadly shooting. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Aaron Coleman, 20, on Thursday. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of John Tomason, 36. Deputies arrived Thursday shortly after 11...
15-year-old Warnock campaigner shot through door by homeowner, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday night after police say he shot a teen campaigning for the upcoming run-off election. Savannah police said the 15-year-old was at a residence on Hartridge Street where he was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock. Officers said while the teen was at the front door, 42-year-old...
Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
wtoc.com
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
1995 South Carolina murder victim identified as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members. “After more than 27 […]
SPD investigating Friday night homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
Georgia police arrest man suspected of shooting teenager campaigning for Warnock
Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
wtoc.com
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
Leilani Simon placed under protective custody
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have placed Quinton Simon’s mother under protective custody at the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is charged with the murder of her 20-month-old child after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found remains in a landfill that it says are Quinton’s. She also faces other charges like concealing […]
Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
WJCL
Body of woman discovered in Riceboro
RICEBORO, Ga. — On Friday, hunters discovered the body of a woman in Riceboro, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said the body was found in a wooded area of Barrington Ferry Road at around 5:30 p.m. According to LCSO, the case is being handled as a...
WMAZ
15-year-old shot in Savannah while campaigning for Warnock, police say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot while campaigning in a Savannah neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to police. Savannah Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers said they were called to the 500...
WSAV-TV
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life
WJCL
Daniel Defense issues statement about lawsuit filed by mother of Uvalde school shooting victim
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — The Founder and CEO of Daniel Defense has issued a statement following a lawsuit filed against the Bryan County gun manufacturer and others. Marty Daniel released the statement Friday morning after the mother of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting filed a 76-page federal lawsuit that included the Black Creek business.
Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus
Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
