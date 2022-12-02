Dunwoody commissions new public mural

Calling all local artists! The City of Dunwoody is looking to commission a new outdoor public mural.

“The City of Dunwoody is putting an emphasis on using art to bring public spaces alive for our residents, employees, and visitors. By adding this new focal point to an otherwise ordinary corner, we’ll further our goal of making Perimeter Center a more walkable community,” said Dunwoody mayor Lynn Deutsch. “I’m so excited to see more art at the Dunwoody MARTA Station.”

The mural will be installed at the Dunwoody MARTA Station on the south side of the station’s parking garage.

The location offers high visibility sitting opposite of office buildings at Park Center. Additionally, the mural will be across from High Street, a major mixed use destination that is currently under construction.

The Dunwoody MARTA Station is also one of the most active transit hubs outside of the I-285.

The project comes as a collaboration between the following entities:

Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs)

The City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody Development Authority

MARTA Artbound

Living Walls

“We’re excited to work with our partners at the City of Dunwoody, MARTA and Living Walls to create our second mural installation at the Dunwoody MARTA station,” said Ann Hanlon, executive director of Perimeter CIDs.

“We believe that an engaging piece of public art will bring an enlivened sense of place to the Hammond Drive corridor for employees, residents, and visitors to the Central Perimeter,” Hanlon said.

A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the project is now available and will close on Jan. 20.

A selection committee will evaluate all RFQ, selecting three finalists to submit a proposal. Finalists will receive an honorarium to prepare the proposal.

The committee will award the commission with the mural to be installed in 2023. For more information, click here .

