ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Updated NFL Draft Order after Bears, Broncos, Rams lose in Week 13

Here’s what the updated NFL Draft order looks like now that we’re through Week 13 of the season. Perhaps a perfect encapsulation of how unexpected and weird this season has been was at Soldier Field in Week 13. Rather than marching into Chicago looking to pad its lead...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
FanSided

What are 49ers quarterback options after Jimmy G suffers season-ending injury?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the team with little options for the rest of the season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback position was shaken up early in the season after second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Luckily for them, they had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, and they reached an agreement for him to be their starter for the remainder of the season. The 49ers were ranked atop the NFC West with a 7-4 record entering Week 13, but now their hopes have taken a hit.
TMGSports

The CFP  Is Set: Are We Headed to a Georgia-Michigan Championship?

After a journey that began on Sept. 1, the field for the College Football Playoff is set. The national semifinals will be on Dec. 31 in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz. The National Championship will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 9. The two games have plenty of story lines to keep us ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy