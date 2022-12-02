Read full article on original website
Related
Nintendo Just Reportedly Killed A Huge Smash Bros Tournament
Nintendo has reportedly shut down a massive "Super Smash Bros." tournament just weeks before the championship event, leaving organizers in a challenging situation. Announced via a Medium post, the Smash World Tour Championships, set to take place from December 9-11, have been refused a license to use the game. Smash World Tour also stated that it will not be able to organize any events in 2023 and that it's losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo's actions."
How Universal Suing Nintendo Over Donkey Kong Completely Backfired
Nintendo is well-known for being strict about fan mods, and the speed at which it takes legal action. However, Nintendo is no stranger to being sued itself. Multiple companies sued over the Wii back in 2006, but even further back in 1982, Nintendo was sued by Universal Studios. As pointed...
Legal Expert Tells Us Why Nintendo Is So Strict About Fan Mods
Creating mods is often a way for gamers to add and share improvements that they want to see in the games they love, but it's always existed in a bit of a legal gray area. Some developers and game directors, like Bethesda's Todd Howard, are open to modders tinkering with their games, but others are notoriously steadfast in their insistence against unofficial mods of any kind. Nintendo is particularly well known for zealously guarding its intellectual property, serving copyright strikes to YouTubers posting Nintendo soundtracks and filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against those who would modify its games and hardware for profit.
Gamespot
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 To Follow A Shorter Format; Tekken 8 Confirmed for the Event and More
The latest edition of the Game Awards is all set to air on December 8, 2022, and the players are hoping and praying that their favorite title is awarded the Game of the Year. The main contenders for Game of the Year 2022 are Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, and it is going to be a tough competition between the two.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Launch Wasn't Perfect, But They Still Made History
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have had a controversial launch thanks to a bevy of technical issues, but that hasn't stopped the pair of titles from hitting a historic milestone for Nintendo. To some, the launch of the Gen 9 "Pokémon" games has felt like a major...
Call Of Duty Quietly Re-Releases The Original Warzone, And It's Bad
"Call of Duty: Warzone" is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale games in the last few years. The original was a bold step in a new direction for the everlasting FPS franchise, a bold step that paid off, and the recently-released successor is proving popular, too, despite frustrating "Warzone 2.0" glitches.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: A ‘Star Wars’ classic is coming to PlayStation, and Nintendo acknowledges that ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ have issues
In today’s gaming news, Nintendo has officially apologized for the state of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, an old Star Wars game has somehow returned and somebody stop him as Jim Carrey has invaded The Witcher. Read about all this and more in today’s gaming news roundup....
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
The Callisto Protocol Is Already Getting Spoiled
Less than a week ago, a leak gave fans a look at the first 13 minutes of "The Callisto Protocol." Now, days before the game's December 2 release date, a little over two hours of gameplay was leaked that includes more of the start of the game. While the original YouTube leaks have been taken down, one Reddit user shared mirror files of the three videos on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
The Story Behind The Breath Of The Wild 8-Bit Prototype
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of Nintendo's most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, let alone just on the Switch. When it was released in 2017, the last mainline "Zelda" game was "A Link Between Worlds" for the 3DS in 2013, and before that was 2011's "Skyward Sword," which wasn't received as well as other "Zelda" games. To differentiate "Breath of the Wild" from the pack, developers wanted to take the "Zelda" formula in a completely new direction and ended up making the first open-world game of the series.
Why Valve Won't Do Threequels, According To Portal's Writer
Valve, the developer behind PC gaming platform Steam and video games including "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," has never published a trilogy. Popular YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming interviewed Valve writer Erik Wolpaw about why. Wolpaw has worked on multiple Valve games, including both "Portal" games and the "Half-Life" expansions. When asked about why Valve never published trilogies, he said, "I don't know."
dotesports.com
Panda postpones Panda Cup Finale, ousts CEO as Smash backlash reaches fever pitch
Right as Mainstage was nearing its conclusion, Panda released an updated statement confirming Dr. Alan Bunney is no longer chief executive officer of the organization and the Panda Cup Finale has been postponed. According to the statement, this move was made due to the backlash and concerns voiced by the...
The Biggest Things Included In The Valheim Mistlands Update
"Valheim," the crafting and survival game set in a fantastical Viking world, came out of nowhere last year to win over critics and players. Still in early access, the game has received glowing reviews and even overtook "GTA 5" for a time in terms of concurrent players. Developer Iron Gate Studios isn't taking a break, however. It continues to roll out fixes and updates as it moves from early access to its eventual full release. The latest of these updates to enter public testing is the new "Mistlands" content.
Sonic Frontiers Fans Get The DLC They've Been Asking For
"Sonic Frontiers" had a mixed reception from critics and a serious Dunkey-related problem that might have turned off newcomers from the open-world Sonic adventure. On the bright side, fans who stood by it are in for a treat after the new year. Sega posted a "Sonic Frontiers" 2023 roadmap with detailed information about what it's adding to the game in a three-part rollout.
Cancel Christmas: these new Xbox Game Pass releases will be much more fun
Why go out when you've got these first-class games coming to your console in early December?
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Unlock Spider-Man
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally out and packed with characters with which to build the perfect superhero team. Though some fan favorites, like Deadpool, aren't available at launch, there are still tons of great options to choose from. This includes everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man. While Spidey is indeed present in...
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0