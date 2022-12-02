Read full article on original website
Say it ain’t so, Joe
One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
POLITICO
Considering a cannabis crackdown
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Since New York legalized cannabis for adult recreational use in...
POLITICO
New lawmakers and a big Newsom push
THE BUZZ: The Legislature commences today with many new members and the chance to secure or deny Gov. Gavin Newsom a career-shaping victory. Newsom has staked much political capital lately on pushing climate wins past California’s formidable oil industry. He prevailed in an end-of-session push to fortify climate goals and ban new wells near homes and schools. During the debate and subsequent victory laps, he has assailed the fossil fuel industry for obstructing progress. “We won. They lost,” he told a Climate Week crowd in New York, even though he had to “jam” a Legislature stocked with “wholly owned subsidiaries of the fossil fuel industry.”
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80
“He once said he was ‘born for the job,’” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “He certainly was, and Arizona is better for it.”
POLITICO
Murphy runs the DGA — again
Gov. Murphy is once again chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Read more about that from Matt Arco here. And from The Washington Post we learned some details about his time there, like how he and James Carville dined at this restaurant and that Murphy took pictures with women in front of the — get this — elevator bank.
POLITICO
Renewable gas flare-up
Presented by the New York ISO (Independent System Operator) Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. RENEWABLE GAS FLARE-UP: A bill...
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Warnock focuses on turnout as early voting ends in Georgia runoff
Early voting closed ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has privately asked state lawmakers to approve a massive new spending package before the end of the year, State House sources tell The Maine Wire. The vote may take place on Wednesday, the same day new lawmakers are sworn in, meaning the new Democratic Majorities in both Houses of the Legislature would have rookie pols vote on a mammoth spending bill with barely enough time to read it.
themainewire.com
Government-run power? No thanks
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows confirmed this week that the effort to establish a “consumer-owned” utility in Maine, led by Our Power and former Rep. Seth Berry, submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The proposal requires seizing by eminent domain the assets of Maine’s largest...
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Voters have flocked to the polls in a condensed early voting period, especially Black voters and voters in Democratic strongholds.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
WGME
GOP wants to broaden Gov. Janet Mills' upcoming heating aid plan
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After a revised forecast this week projected a $280 million state budget surplus through mid-2023, Gov. Janet Mills teased the release of a heating aid plan to help Mainers deal with fuel prices that are near record highs with winter weather setting in. That is nowhere near...
wabi.tv
Maine winter energy costs relief plan to be unveiled next week
(WMTW) - Maine residents will have to wait a little longer to learn of the plan from Gov. Janet Mills to help them stay warm and pay their energy bills this winter. The Mills administration was still negotiating on Friday with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders on a bipartisan relief plan.
FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut...
