New Hampshire Bulletin

Say it ain’t so, Joe

One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
POLITICO

Considering a cannabis crackdown

Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Since New York legalized cannabis for adult recreational use in...
POLITICO

New lawmakers and a big Newsom push

THE BUZZ: The Legislature commences today with many new members and the chance to secure or deny Gov. Gavin Newsom a career-shaping victory. Newsom has staked much political capital lately on pushing climate wins past California’s formidable oil industry. He prevailed in an end-of-session push to fortify climate goals and ban new wells near homes and schools. During the debate and subsequent victory laps, he has assailed the fossil fuel industry for obstructing progress. “We won. They lost,” he told a Climate Week crowd in New York, even though he had to “jam” a Legislature stocked with “wholly owned subsidiaries of the fossil fuel industry.”
POLITICO

Murphy runs the DGA — again

Gov. Murphy is once again chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Read more about that from Matt Arco here. And from The Washington Post we learned some details about his time there, like how he and James Carville dined at this restaurant and that Murphy took pictures with women in front of the — get this — elevator bank.
POLITICO

Renewable gas flare-up

Presented by the New York ISO (Independent System Operator) Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. RENEWABLE GAS FLARE-UP: A bill...
themainewire.com

Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has privately asked state lawmakers to approve a massive new spending package before the end of the year, State House sources tell The Maine Wire. The vote may take place on Wednesday, the same day new lawmakers are sworn in, meaning the new Democratic Majorities in both Houses of the Legislature would have rookie pols vote on a mammoth spending bill with barely enough time to read it.
themainewire.com

Government-run power? No thanks

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows confirmed this week that the effort to establish a “consumer-owned” utility in Maine, led by Our Power and former Rep. Seth Berry, submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The proposal requires seizing by eminent domain the assets of Maine’s largest...
97.5 WOKQ

We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
92 Moose

11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire

There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
Q97.9

10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
WGME

GOP wants to broaden Gov. Janet Mills' upcoming heating aid plan

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After a revised forecast this week projected a $280 million state budget surplus through mid-2023, Gov. Janet Mills teased the release of a heating aid plan to help Mainers deal with fuel prices that are near record highs with winter weather setting in. That is nowhere near...
wabi.tv

Maine winter energy costs relief plan to be unveiled next week

(WMTW) - Maine residents will have to wait a little longer to learn of the plan from Gov. Janet Mills to help them stay warm and pay their energy bills this winter. The Mills administration was still negotiating on Friday with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders on a bipartisan relief plan.

