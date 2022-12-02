Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria was found in some of the items.
CNET
Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now
If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
thebrag.com
A faulty batch of Vicks VapoRub has been recalled over misleading labels
A faulty batch of Vicks VapoRub has been recalled over misinformation on the labels – here’s how to know whether your product is safe. The Therapeutic Goods Administration announced last week that a batch of Vicks VapoRub Xtra Strong has been recalled after discovering that the bottles had been labelled incorrectly.
Blender and juicer recalled for laceration hazard
(WHTM) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450 has been recalled for lacerations caused by a loose blade. Hazard can occur if the nut holding the blender blade assembly loosens. This can cause the blade to detach from the base when in use, posing […]
Green Sprouts recalls toddler sippy cups for lead poisoning hazard
(WTNH) — If you have a toddler at home, you may need to take a closer look at your sippy cups, and quickly. Green Sprouts, a company that sells natural baby products, has issued a recall alert for several sippy cup-related items. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw […]
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
Sippy Cups Recalled Due to Potentially Serious Problem
Green Sprouts, which makes natural baby products, said it is voluntarily recalling about 10,500 stainless steel cups and bottles due to a lead poisoning hazard. The recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, according to an alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
Conair Recalls Over 66,000 Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juicer Combos Due to Laceration Hazard
Before you go ahead and make your next smoothie, you should check and make sure your blender hasn't been affected by Conair's recent recall of compact blender and juicer combos. According to a statement shared on the official Cuisinart website, Conair has voluntarily recalled over 66,000 Cuisinart Compact Blender &...
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Keep Your Car Interior Spotless
Cleaning your car’s interior might seem like a task that is daunting. There are so many nooks and crannies that seem to attract dirt and dust. In this blog post, we will provide you with a thorough guide on how to clean every part of your car’s interior. We will discuss the best methods for cleaning fabric, vinyl, and leather seats, as well as carpets, floor mats, and headliners. We will also provide tips on how to remove odors from your car’s interior. Let’s get started!
Prevention
Popular Cleaning Products From the Laundress Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
The Laundress has recalled approximately eight million units of cleaning products over bacterial contamination. Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and various species of Pseudomonas were discovered in the products. Those with affected products should stop use immediately and follow appropriate disposal instructions. On December 1st, The Laundress announced a voluntary...
The best products we’ve tested in August: Electric toothbrushes, pillows and more
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those electric toothbrushes to pillows to mobile apps — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Here are the winning products from August.
Why You Should Never Use A Dishwasher Tablet In Your Washing Machine
While it may seem a logical hack to use dishwasher tablets to get your washing machine squeaky clean (like your dishes), stop before you pop one in for a spin.
Children's clothing recalled for lead paint
Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex. They were also sold on Amazon between November 2021 and August 2022. About 87,000 units of the sets are being recalled as of Nov. 23, according to CPSC. Bentex produced several top and legging or short sets that feature nine different characters, including Minnie Mouse and Baby Yoda. The designs are screen printed on the...
homesenator.com
Why You Need an Air Purifier in Your Home And How To Choose The Best One?
Wondering if you need an air purifier or not? We will discuss everything you need to know in this article to help you make the best decision. Usually, allergy sufferers, pet owners, and smokers look for air purifiers. Even if you are not one of them, reading this blog can be beneficial.
Read The Room: The Best Temperature and Humidity Sensors for Your Smart Home
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The temperature and humidity inside of your house has more impact on you and your home than making it feel a little chillier or muggier than usual. The combination of both temperature and humidity play a key role in keeping your home not only comfortable but also safe to live in. The combination of warm temps and humidity above 60% can lead to mold growth in the home. Yuck. And that stuff is not good for anybody, especially those who suffer from allergies...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Handheld Vacuums of 2022
The best handheld vacuums Consumer Reports has tested excel at cleaning up small messes, like the Cheerios strewn under and around a high chair or the mess that accumulates in the back seat of your SUV. Many of the cordless models in our handheld vacuum ratings have longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries—some run times last as long as 23 minutes. And a number of newer models come with convenient attachments, like tools for cleaning crevices.
Best air purifiers 2022: Top picks from Levoit, Dyson and more
The best air purifiers can keep your indoor air clean and allergen-free — here are the top appliances we've tested.
Mrs Hinch fans share miracle £1 bathroom staple that’ll help prevent condensation and mould this winter
IN the winter months, it's likely that many homeowners will experience issues with condensation and mould. Finding a solution can often be pricey, which isn't ideal at the best of times, let alone when there's a cost-of-living crisis. But luckily, avid cleaning fans have taken to a Mrs Hinch-inspired Facebook...
