Nichols: Here’s why the NCAA got it wrong by not expanding the women’s championship to 30 teams, which is what the men get

College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
The CFP Is Set: Are We Headed to a Georgia-Michigan Championship?
After a journey that began on Sept. 1, the field for the College Football Playoff is set. The national semifinals will be on Dec. 31 in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz. The National Championship will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 9. The two games have plenty of story lines to keep us ...
Wolfpack staying close to home. NC State selected to Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
N.C. State football crept back into the AP Top 25 on Sunday, hours before learning it will face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Pitt men's soccer team advances to College Cup. Volleyball team to Sweet 16 for third straight season.
It was a great Saturday for Pitt Athletics as both the soccer team and volleyball team advanced to the next round in the NCAA tournament. A double OT goal advanced the soccer team and three sets to none win over Yale advanced the volleyball team.
Postgame Takeaways: NC State opens ACC play with disappointing showing against Pitt
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 69th ACC opener resulted in a 68-60 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday night at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack (7-2, 0-1 ACC) got into early foul trouble, and coupled with poor offensive efficiency, the Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) were able to remain in control for much of the game.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Expected to Transfer
He was pulled out of the ACC championship game after just two possessions.
LaNorris Sellers dominates, leads South Florence to South Carolina 4-A football state title
COLUMBIA, S.C. – LaNorris Sellers dominated and propelled the South Florence Bruins to a 57-30 victory against the Northwestern Trojans Saturday in the South Carolina AAAA championship game. Sellers completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 27 ...
‘SEC CHAMPION’: Warnock rallies at Walker's alma mater, touts record on abortion
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock crashed his GOP opponent Herschel Walker's football alma mater, rallying students at the University of Georgia with fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Kirby Smart Avoids Bulletin Board Trap Set by Kirk Herbstreit
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia received the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after going 13–0 and winning the SEC championship this season. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Bulldogs coach Kirby...
NFL Draft Profile: Samuel Jackson, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights
Virginia Tech knocks off #18 North Carolina in ACC opener
Virginia Tech put together a big lead over #18 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon and the Tar Heels brought it back close but couldn't get all the way back and the Hokies held on for an 80-72 victory. Armando Bacot did not play in the contest and his rebounding, specifically on the offensive end, was clearly missed but Virginia Tech did exactly what they had to do and got the big win over the preseason ACC favorites.
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs. According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, M'Pemba is a 5-star...
