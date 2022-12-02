Nichols: Here’s why the NCAA got it wrong by not expanding the women’s championship to 30 teams, which is what the men get

Virginia Tech put together a big lead over #18 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon and the Tar Heels brought it back close but couldn't get all the way back and the Hokies held on for an 80-72 victory. Armando Bacot did not play in the contest and his rebounding, specifically on the offensive end, was clearly missed but Virginia Tech did exactly what they had to do and got the big win over the preseason ACC favorites.

