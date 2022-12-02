Read full article on original website
Related
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute
A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top 10: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
Philadelphia 76ers: Blue Coats Notes After Win vs. Raptors 905
What stood out for the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday?
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Linked to Bulls Star Zach LaVine in Trade Speculation
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to a slower-than-anticipated start to the 2022-23 season, to say the least. Despite receiving MVP-level play from Luka Doncic, they enter Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns with an 11-11 record and ranking 10th in the Western Conference standings. Among the major topics of...
Wichita Eagle
Former Thunder Big Man Isaiah Roby Earning Minutes with Spurs
Prior to the 2022-23 NBA season, Oklahoma City waived fourth-year big man Isaiah Roby in an effort to open up roster spots and bring new players in. Shortly after the Nebraska product's departure, OKC signed 25-year-old Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract. Roby, who was cut by the Thunder in...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: New Starting Lineup For Latest Wizards-Lakers Injury Report
It appears that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will be making a change to his starting lineup -- but not the change that fans have been hoping for just yet. Dennis Schröder has been slotted as a starter for L.A.'s 3 p.m. game against the Washington Wizards, according to Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Highlights From A 55-Point, 17-Rebound Anthony Davis Masterpiece
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers continued their improbably excellent road trip run, besting Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards (aided in part by Bradley Beal leaving after three minutes with an injury) 130-119. The star of the show, as has been the case for the team's past 10 games, was...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets
The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler: `He Plays The Game The Right Way
When the Miami Heat first signed Jimmy Butler, there was talk of him being a prima donna, a selfish player and a team cancer. That obviously hasn't been the case during Butler's four seasons in Miami. He's been a model teammate for the most part and continues to impress Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
WNEP-TV 16
James Harden's return and Shake Milton's role moving forward | Locked On 76ers
Devon and Keith discuss James Harden's return Monday night versus the Houston Rockets. They talk about Shake Milton's role after the Sixers backcourt returns.
Wichita Eagle
What to make of Chiefs’ loss to Bengals and the power structure in the AFC: podcast
So much for the Chiefs circling the Bengals game on the schedule. The team that defeated Kansas City twice last year — and knocked them from the playoffs — did it again. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24, winning the matchup for the third time in 17 games. The...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Colts WATCH: Malik Hooker Burns Former Team Again with Scoop N’ Score
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has revenge on his mind. Or maybe that's just the cliché talking. Either way, his performance Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts, his former team, is certainly a story that writes itself. After snagging an interception at the end of the...
Wichita Eagle
James Houston IV Records 3rd Sack Against Jaguars
Former Jackson State star linebacker James Houston IV recorded his third sack in two games for the Detroit Lions. As Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back for a pass, Houston and defensive lineman, Joshua Paschal converged to sack the signal-caller in the second quarter of Detroit's 40-14 victory at Ford Field.
Wichita Eagle
Jim Harbaugh Says He’ll Be Back at Michigan in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.
Comments / 0