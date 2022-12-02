No matter how smart or well educated you are, and no matter how successful professionally, when it comes to investing you still might not make the best decisions. That’s because you’re human, which means you’re hardwired to respond in certain ways that serve you well in many parts of your life, but tend to work against you when it comes to making smart investment decisions, according to psychologist Daniel Crosby, author of “The Behavioral Investor.”

