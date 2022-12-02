Read full article on original website
To make money, avoid these common mistakes
No matter how smart or well educated you are, and no matter how successful professionally, when it comes to investing you still might not make the best decisions. That’s because you’re human, which means you’re hardwired to respond in certain ways that serve you well in many parts of your life, but tend to work against you when it comes to making smart investment decisions, according to psychologist Daniel Crosby, author of “The Behavioral Investor.”
Banker bonuses are set to be so bad even the firm's revenue drivers are going to get dinged
This year was so bad for banks that even divisions that excelled, like trading, shouldn't expect to see a big bump in bonuses, according to reports.
History Of Women And Credit Cards: 1970s To Present
Although we may not think of credit cards as a gender equality issue today, it wasn’t until 1974 that women were allowed to apply for and own a credit card in their name. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into history of women and credit and how legislative advancements and shifting societal perceptions have led to significant advancements in women’s equality and in turn, greater access to financial independence for women.
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,631 to be sent out to millions in 14 days
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth an average of $1,631 per check, in only 14 days.
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNET
Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?
Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income
Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Motley Fool
Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need.
The maximum Social Security benefit in 2022 is $4,194 per month. Only high earners will receive this maximum benefit. You'd need to earn $147,000 in 2022 to be on track to max out your benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Social Security recipients missing out on $182,000 by claiming too early: Study
Social Security beneficiaries are missing out on receiving close to $200,000 by claiming too early, according to a study.
Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone?
For many seniors, Social Security is a primary (or sole) source of income. There are several reasons why your benefits may not go as far as you think. Beefing up your savings could make retirement far more comfortable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 Social Security Mistakes You Probably Don't Even Realize You're Making
These blunders could leave you with less money in retirement.
Motley Fool
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
What Is a CD Ladder and How Do You Build One?
A CD ladder occurs when you purchase multiple certificates of deposit with staggered maturity dates. This creates flexibility so you can change your strategy or tap into your savings if you need to. However, there are a few drawbacks, namely opportunity costs, and that you'll still incur a penalty if you need to access your money before the CD matures.
6 Tax-Efficient Giving Strategies Before 2022 Ends
Giving Tuesday has come and gone for 2022 - it's the annual day of donating time and money to charitable causes, falling on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (and after the spending extravaganzas known...
Wichita Eagle
Tesla set to cut Shanghai output in sign of sluggish demand
Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations. The output cuts will take effect as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. They estimate the move could reduce production by about 20% from full capacity, which is the rate at which the factory ran in October and November.
bottomlineinc.com
Learn From the Money Experts’ Mistakes
With a bear market and an economy teetering on recession, any money missteps you make now tend to be amplified. To avoid the mistakes that could hurt you long after the financial markets and economy have recovered, Bottom Line Personal asked five of our top money mavens to confess their worst financial blunders and to explain the hard but valuable lessons they learned from them…
Housing Breaks People’s Brains
Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
