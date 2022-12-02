Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers once again teases Bears fans, calls Soldier Field his 'second home' and says he still owns team
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears. No, he didn't actually purchase the franchise. But, on the field, he dominates them every time the two teams play. Rodgers proved as much yet again Sunday, defeating the Bears 28-19. The win gave the Packers the most wins of...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: When, where, odds, how to watch, series history
Two AFC West rivals — the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos — will meet Sunday for the first time this season. And both are coming off bitter defeats. The Chiefs lost a fourth-quarter lead at Cincinnati and fell to the Bengals 27-24. The outcome dropped the Chiefs’ record to 9-3, matching the Buffalo Bills for the top record in the AFC. But in the playoff picture, Buffalo holds the tiebreaker because of the Bills’ victory over the Chiefs earlier this season.
Jets’ Braxton Berrios Takes Responsibility For Touchdown Drop in Loss to Vikings
Mike White's pass sizzled through traffic, hitting Braxton Berrios on his back shoulder as he cut across the middle in the end zone. If Berrios held on, the Jets would've jumped in front of the Vikings with less than two minutes remaining on Sunday, a happy ending to what had been an infuriating afternoon in the red zone.
The Bengals won because they trusted their QB. The Chiefs put theirs on the sideline
The field goal veered right from the outset, though the first hiccup came with a low snap, before Harrison Butker put his foot to it. It had the distance, even from 55 yards, but the hook never came. And, man, Patrick Mahomes must’ve had a terrific view of all this....
What went wrong for the Chiefs in this loss to the Bengals? We’ll go live at 8:30 p.m.
The Chiefs appeared to have the right game plan — more running and less passing — against the Cincinnati Bengals. But they got the same result as last year’s two games against Joe Burrow and company: a loss. Yep, for the third time in two seasons, the...
Rams Trail Seahawks 14-13 at Half
The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak. The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.
Why Bears Defense Proud of Performance Vs. Packers, Aaron Rodgers
Why Bears defense proud of performance vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears blew another lead on Sunday, as they went from up 13 points in the second quarter, to down nine by the time the clock hit triple zeroes. There was poor execution on offense and defense in the fourth quarter, again. And once again the Bears squandered an opportunity to mount a game-winning drive. But after the game, the locker room wasn’t despondent like it had been after the Lions game, or incredulous like it was after the loss to Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Instead, guys were generally upbeat.
Bills ‘Fresh Down the Stretch!’ Locker Room Speech - VIDEO
That Buffalo Bills goal is a key part of the message delivered in the visitors locker room after the club delivered a win for the third time in 12 days, demolishing the New England Patriots 24-10. It also happened to be the first Buffalo win in the AFC East in...
Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jaguars’ Defense Dominated as Trevor Lawrence Avoids Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.
Five Takeaways From Loss to Eagles
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans will come stumbling back to Nashville following their 35-10 thumping at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A game between two division-leading teams rarely looked competitive, as a Titans team that hadn’t surrendered over 20 points in...
Chiefs expected to have Juan Thornhill, guard Joe Thuney available at Bengals Sunday
The Chiefs are on track to have a pair of starters back in action for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are expected to play in Week 13. “I think so,”...
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
David Bakhtiari Has Appendectomy, Out on Sunday
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is officially out on Sunday. Bakhtiari just had an appendectomy, which will keep him off the field against the Chicago Bears. It is unclear whether he will be able to play after their bye in Week 14. The Green Bay Packers tweeted out...
Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History
The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers clear for Sunday at Bears; David Bakhtiari out
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was cleared to play Sunday at Chicago after sustaining a rib injury last week, but left tackle David Bakhtiari had his appendix removed Friday and will not play.
Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 13 vs. Bears
The first step to winning five straight games to end the 2022 season must come Sunday at Soldier Field when the Green Bay Packers (4-8) take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-9). Can the Packers go into the bye week on a high note?. Here’s how the staff...
Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Join AFC’s Elite Following Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati improves to 8-4 on the season and keeps pace in the AFC playoff race. Here are our walk-off thoughts following the Bengals' fourth-straight win:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
