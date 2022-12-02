ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: When, where, odds, how to watch, series history

Two AFC West rivals — the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos — will meet Sunday for the first time this season. And both are coming off bitter defeats. The Chiefs lost a fourth-quarter lead at Cincinnati and fell to the Bengals 27-24. The outcome dropped the Chiefs’ record to 9-3, matching the Buffalo Bills for the top record in the AFC. But in the playoff picture, Buffalo holds the tiebreaker because of the Bills’ victory over the Chiefs earlier this season.
Wichita Eagle

Jets’ Braxton Berrios Takes Responsibility For Touchdown Drop in Loss to Vikings

Mike White's pass sizzled through traffic, hitting Braxton Berrios on his back shoulder as he cut across the middle in the end zone. If Berrios held on, the Jets would've jumped in front of the Vikings with less than two minutes remaining on Sunday, a happy ending to what had been an infuriating afternoon in the red zone.
Wichita Eagle

Rams Trail Seahawks 14-13 at Half

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak. The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Defense Proud of Performance Vs. Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Why Bears defense proud of performance vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears blew another lead on Sunday, as they went from up 13 points in the second quarter, to down nine by the time the clock hit triple zeroes. There was poor execution on offense and defense in the fourth quarter, again. And once again the Bears squandered an opportunity to mount a game-winning drive. But after the game, the locker room wasn’t despondent like it had been after the Lions game, or incredulous like it was after the loss to Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Instead, guys were generally upbeat.
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Fresh Down the Stretch!’ Locker Room Speech - VIDEO

That Buffalo Bills goal is a key part of the message delivered in the visitors locker room after the club delivered a win for the third time in 12 days, demolishing the New England Patriots 24-10. It also happened to be the first Buffalo win in the AFC East in...
Wichita Eagle

Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jaguars’ Defense Dominated as Trevor Lawrence Avoids Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.
Wichita Eagle

Five Takeaways From Loss to Eagles

View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans will come stumbling back to Nashville following their 35-10 thumping at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A game between two division-leading teams rarely looked competitive, as a Titans team that hadn’t surrendered over 20 points in...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
The Game Haus

David Bakhtiari Has Appendectomy, Out on Sunday

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is officially out on Sunday. Bakhtiari just had an appendectomy, which will keep him off the field against the Chicago Bears. It is unclear whether he will be able to play after their bye in Week 14. The Green Bay Packers tweeted out...
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History

The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
Wichita Eagle

Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023

There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...

