kjzz.com
Storm has sites set on Utah County; wet roads along rest of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight now has its sites set on Utah County for the morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and problems started getting worse ahead of the 7 a.m. hour. UDOT reported...
kjzz.com
Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
Warm and wet Sunday before active work week weather
After a mostly calm Saturday, we will start to see more activity in our weather pattern that will start late on Sunday and continue through various parts of the state throughout the coming week.
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Unsettled weekend with wet weather looming in Utah
Happy weekend, Utah! We had a very cold start to our Saturday with many single digits, teen and 20-degree temperature readings throughout the state.
KSLTV
‘It’s kind of an eerie feeling;’ Utah man living in Hawaii witnesses Mauna Loa eruption
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has a front-row seat to the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption happening on the Big Island of Hawaii. David Bryner is originally from St. George and now lives in Kona, working as a tennis instructor. “I was on my way to work and...
kjzz.com
Two killed in collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have died after a crash in West Valley City. The collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. on Saturday at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. Officers said a box truck was parked with the driver inside as a passenger car was heading westbound on Parkway Blvd.
KSLTV
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
kjzz.com
No injuries after car slides down embankment into structure in Summit County
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after a car slid down an embankment and into a structure. Park City fire officials and deputies responded to the scene at Parkview Drive in Summit County. They said on Saturday the car slid on its side. They...
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
kjzz.com
Next morning-drive snow happening Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
Utah looks to expand cloud seeding to help with drought, Great Salt Lake
Charles Holmgren turns on a propane tank and turns on the flame on a nearby burner. He'll leave it going, while he does other things on his Tremonton farm.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
ABC 4
Strong winds Thursday ahead of late night storm, high wind warning for some
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Winds are already blowing this morning across the state from the south and temperatures are trending much warmer from yesterday as a result. The “warm before the storm” is thanks to another low pressure trough sliding down the West Coast...
