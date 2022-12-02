ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstonpublicmedia.org

Police respond to call at Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz; HPD says no criminal activity involved

Police were called to the Houston home of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night, where a child was injured and transported to a hospital, according to authorities. Houston Police Department spokesperson John Cannon said officers responded to the 3000 block of Ella Lee Lane, in the city's River Oaks neighborhood, at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Cannon said a "juvenile female was taken to a hospital with injuries," adding that it does not appear the incident included criminal activity or domestic violence.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.

H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses. The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas' sole top-10 entry on Forbes' Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

New Texas House bill would give survivor benefits to families of National Guard who die on state active duty

Get TPR’s best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A new bill in the Texas House would provide survivor benefits to the families of Texas National Guard members who die in the line of duty on state-sponsored missions such as Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health

The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard

Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Darius Elam gets new hearing on recanted informant testimony

Darius Elam, the former TSU student/athlete who received a life sentence for aggravated robbery after questionable, paid HPD informant testimony in 1984, is finally getting a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, in Judge Josh Hill’s Court. The hearing will be held take place at 232 Criminal Court, 1201 Franklin...
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
HOUSTON, TX

