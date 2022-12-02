Read full article on original website
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights GroupTom HandyHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic
For some local relief programs, a lack of staffing, political support and effective community outreach got in the way of spending federal funds to prevent evictions, a new report found. More than $30 million went unspent and had to be returned. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the...
6 Reasons Why You Should Not Move To Texas, According To A Local Born & Raised Here
For the past couple of years, moving to Texas has pretty much become a trend for many, especially celebrities and former Californians. The appeal of living in the Southern state comes from its abundant job opportunities and overall cheaper cost of living. You also can't forget the hustle and bustle of larger cities like Austin, TX.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
Texas’ top election official will leave his post at the end of the year
Texas' top election official is resigning his position at the end of the year. John Scott, who was appointed the Texas secretary of state in late 2021, said in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott he will return to his private law practice after the holidays. "I am proud to...
Ted Cruz's daughter OK after HPD called to senator's home, rep says
The Texas Republican's representatives told ABC13 that what happened Tuesday night was a family matter.
Police respond to call at Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz; HPD says no criminal activity involved
Police were called to the Houston home of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night, where a child was injured and transported to a hospital, according to authorities. Houston Police Department spokesperson John Cannon said officers responded to the 3000 block of Ella Lee Lane, in the city's River Oaks neighborhood, at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Cannon said a "juvenile female was taken to a hospital with injuries," adding that it does not appear the incident included criminal activity or domestic violence.
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal...
'Texas Killing Fields': Who Is Robert Abel and Where Is He Now?
The former NASA engineer was once a prime suspect in several murders, and a popular Netflix documentary looks into what happened to him.
Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.
H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses. The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas' sole top-10 entry on Forbes' Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.
Proposed mandatory 10 years for gun crime draws Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg's support
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is looking to give prosecutors in the Lone Star State a powerful tool against violent criminals. "We have to put these people in jail a mandatory decade. Use a gun in a crime, ten years mandatory," said Patrick. SUGGESTED: Facebook parent...
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
New Texas House bill would give survivor benefits to families of National Guard who die on state active duty
Get TPR’s best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A new bill in the Texas House would provide survivor benefits to the families of Texas National Guard members who die in the line of duty on state-sponsored missions such as Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.
More than 400 Texas Methodist churches vote to leave denomination
More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage.
Investigative reporters find failures at TDCJ led to deadly prisoner escape
Investigators discovered that guards skipped both strip searches and a metal detector scan that might've uncovered the convicted murderer's two shanks in his pants before his killing spree.
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard
Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Darius Elam gets new hearing on recanted informant testimony
Darius Elam, the former TSU student/athlete who received a life sentence for aggravated robbery after questionable, paid HPD informant testimony in 1984, is finally getting a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, in Judge Josh Hill’s Court. The hearing will be held take place at 232 Criminal Court, 1201 Franklin...
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
