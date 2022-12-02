‘All kids want to go fast’: Bruce Manske talks about the growth of the Winter Park Nordic program

Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Grand Nordic Corner: Snow Mountain Ranch offers almost 75 miles of groomed trails
Snow Mountain Ranch sits on 5,200 acres just off U.S. Highway 40 between Tabernash and Granby. It is a year-round playground offering over 120 kilometers (just shy of 75 miles) of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, tubing, sleigh rides and other winter outdoor activities as well as mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, disc golf, zip line, climbing and tubing in the summer. Construction of the new buildings for Camp Chief Ouray and the activities center will continue through the winter at the far end of the Nordic Center parking lot compromising access to and many of the old CCO Loops.
skyhinews.com
Mountain Parks Electric seeks entrants for holiday lighting contest
In the classic holiday film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, patriarch Clark Griswold is determined for his family to have a “hap-hap-happiest Christmas”. He installs 25,000 Christmas lights outside his house to impress his neighbors; instead, he causes a neighborhood-wide blackout. Fortunately, there are no Clark Griswolds in Grand County to cause Christmas blackouts, but there are plenty of spectacular light shows to awe neighbors.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park Express train tickets on sale now
The weekend ski train that runs from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort will start up again Jan. 13, but tickets are on sale now. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 26, the Winter Park Express will make 33 roundtrips, with one-way fares from $34 and kids (ages 2-12) fares from $17.
skyhinews.com
Fraser Valley Lions Club and Granby host holiday events
The Fraser Valley Lions Club hosted its Festival of Trees event Friday night while Destination Granby kicked off its Hometown Holidays events with a tree lighting. The Lions’ event featured trees and wreaths decorated by 33 nonprofits and desserts from local restaurants that could be bought through silent auctions as well as food, drinks, Middle Park High School carolers and a visit from Santa.
skyhinews.com
Forest services to conduct fire fuel reduction program in December
The Colorado State Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service and Denver Water will work with private landowners to reduce fire fuels on private land across 125 acres east of Fraser. A state forest service press release read the program will start early December and end later this month or in January.
Comments / 0