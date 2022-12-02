ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays

By John Shipley
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6Dz9_0jVUbwxG00

Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play."

Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the Jaguars set to travel to the 4-7 Lions for a game that could end either team's season with a loss, the Jaguars have known how important it is to have their star running back on hand.

Earlier this week, Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.

Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury but had been completely injury-free this season up until this Sunday. But Etienne was not in any walking boot or with crutches in the locker room Sunday, telling Jaguar Report after the game that he will be fine by next Sunday.

Etienne went through stretches and warmups with the Jaguars at practice on Wednesday. During individual drills, Etienne ran off to the side with his helmet on.

On Thursday, Etienne once again dressed fully and went through team warmups, while also taking place in a drill with a few wide receivers during the media viewing portion of practice.

In 11 games (six starts) Etienne has rushed for 728 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has also caught 22 passes for 202 yards.

With Etienne sidelined, the Jaguars turned to backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards but also caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Conner added 11 yards on three carries.

“He ran hard, took care of the football, had a couple nice pickups in protection. Again, just growing, great young player," Pederson said on Friday about Conner, who got his first carries of his rookie season last week.

"Quite honestly, I just need to put him out there a little bit more and let him get more confidence and show us that he’s capable of handling his role on a big stage. I thought he took a step in the right direction last week.”

With Etienne said to play, the Jaguars will likely have recently-claimed running back Darrell Henderson as an inactive, Pederson said.

“If Travis is going, Darrell will probably be down, be inactive for this game as he continues to grow and learn the offense.”

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
The Grand Rapids Press

Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
Outsider.com

Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

It has been a quick fall from grace for Baker Mayfield. From franchise player in Cleveland to free agent, Mayfield... The post Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield appeared first on Outsider.
numberfire.com

Jaguars list Travis Etienne (foot) as questionable on Week 13's injury report

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. After limited practices with his foot injury, Etienne is officially considered questionable although there is optimism he will suit up in Week 13. In a potential opportunity against a Lions' defense allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Etienne to score 14.4 FanDuel points.
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles

Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek’s Powell selected as ALFCA 1A Coach of the Year

ARLEY, Ala. – This football season at Meek High School was one for the record books and the Tigers still have more hardware coming their way. This weekend, Head Coach Houston Powell was selected as the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 1A Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first 10-0 regular season in school history and posting 11 wins for the first time since 1986. Meek played its to the second round of the playoffs where the Tigers fell to Pickens County 44-36. The Tornadoes went on to represent the North in the Class 1A State...
MLive.com

Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
NBC Sports

Why Sabonis is key anchor to Kings' recent defensive strides

The Kings are off to a historic start to the 2022-23 NBA season, posting an 11-9 record that's the franchise's best through the first 20 games since 2004-05. And on defense, they're just getting started -- with All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis playing a pivotal role. Morgan Ragan, NBC Sports...
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to new head coach at South Florida

The South Florida Bulls took their best shot at luring Deion Sanders as their next head coach, to no avail. He’s headed for the top job at Colorado. While USF had Sanders as their most high-profile choice, they had a great backup plan. Action Network HQ’s Brett McMurphy reported Saturday night that Tennessee offensive coordinator Read more... The post CFB world reacts to new head coach at South Florida appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
stadiumjourney.com

Ford Field - Detroit Lions

The definition of sports futility may just be the Detroit Lions. In the conversation for most long suffering fans, the Lions have tortured their fans by only winning one National Football League playoff game since 1957. Most fans forget the dominance of the Lions in the pre Super Bowl era, which is understandable. There may be many who sleep on the Lions as a force in the NFL, however, nobody should sleep on the experience at Ford Field.
