Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi

UPDATE: Officials said the taxi driver has been paid the $344, and no longer wishes to pursue charges. The warrant against Lakyirah Bastian has been recalled.

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas.

According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an address on W. 16th Street in Texarkana.

“When they got there, she told him that she had to run in the house to get some money from her mother and would be right back to pay him,” officials said. “As you’ve probably already figured out in this story, she disappeared and never came back.”

Officials said the driver then contacted police to help him get his money, and the case was forwarded to a detective after they were unable to find her. Using video footage from the Dallas hotel, officials said Bastian was identified and they were able to speak with her on the phone.

“Ms. Bastian told [the detective] several times that she would pay the $344 that she owed the driver,” officials said. “After those turned out to be empty promises, the victim decided to press charges and a judge issued an arrest warrant a few days later.”

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.



