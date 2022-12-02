ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Lake George Music Festival hitting ‘turning point’

By Jay Petrequin
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oohSC_0jVUbKr000

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week . Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that’s always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.

This week, the festival announced that a “critical turning point” is ahead in 2023. Two major changes are coming, to build it up to a new era.

One is the state of the Carriage House at Fort William Henry. The building is a historic structure, which started use by the festival in 2021. In 2022, it was the home base for nearly all of the performers to come to the area. Now, Fort William Henry is renovating the aging building, turning it into a modernized event space. Those renovations are expected to be complete in time for 2023’s festival, set for Aug. 6-17.

Everything happening around Lake George in December

The second change regards the sheer number of violinists, pianists and other musicians coming to the lake. Every year, the festival welcomes between 50 and 60 musicians. In 2023, they will be joined by as many as 60 fellows, who will be coming to study the core artists as they work, and collaborate with them.

“Adding an educational component, complete with lessons, master classes, and seminars is something we have been wanting to offer for some time now. Building off the success of our Composer’s Institute, funded by the Pusateri Family Fund, this platform has proven to work. So, in 2023 expect to see not only an amazing group of core artists (mostly alumni who you may all recognize) but also a talented group of undergraduate conservatory students from around the world,” wrote festival co-founders Alexander Lombard, Barbora Kolarova and Roger Kalia in an announcement.

America’s current longest-running mayor reflects on 50 years in Lake George

Tickets for the 2023 Lake George Music Festival go on sale next spring. Every year, visiting musicians stay with host families around the Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls region. Those interested in being hosts can contact Lombard at alombard@lakegeorgemusicfestival.com or (518) 791-5089.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
NEWS10 ABC

Northway welcome center enters holiday competition

Along the Adirondack Northway, the Adirondacks Welcome Center offers travelers some respite as they approach the city of Glens Falls. This month, those who visit will get a taste of something extra-festive for the holiday season.
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
WNYT

Watervliet lights block party returns

A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
NEWS10 ABC

‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas

Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.
Q 105.7

Wild Moose Seen Less Than a Mile From “Moose on the Loose” Deli

For a long time, there were few moose sightings in Upstate NY. It wasn't until the 1980's that they made their return to the region. As of 2018, an estimated 600 - 700 moose live in the Adirondacks, according to the New York State DEC (Petrequin, News 10). Typically found in forestry, it's no surprise one was spotted in Warren County this week, but the name of a shop nearby is freakishly on the nose...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops

UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise

We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
Lite 98.7

Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip

Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
albanymagic.com

WATCH: Marriage Proposal at the Empire Skate Plaza

In a first for the popular skating rink at the Empire State Plaza, a young couple got engaged! It happened Friday night in the middle of the rink. The gentleman got down on one knee and popped the question. She said yes!. Congrats to the happy couple!
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy