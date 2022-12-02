ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County

WILLOW STREET, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in Lancaster County. Related video above: PA Lottery celebrates 50 years. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement Friday morning, saying the ticket was sold at the Sunoco on the 2500...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Save the date: WPE Lancaster returns Oct. 12-13, 2023

MANHEIM, Pa. – The 2023 edition of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, the largest industrial woodworking exhibition and conference in the Northeast, is set to take place Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. The annual tradeshow will feature a full complement of woodworking machinery and supplies exhibited...
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WGAL

Fruitville Pike now open in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After being closed for emergency repairs last week, a stretch of Fruitville Pike is back open in Lancaster County. The road had been closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. Penn Township's Public Works Director posted the following update on...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA

The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
PhillyBite

5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania

- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
PennLive.com

Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Melissa Frost

Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA

Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
FOX 43

Conestoga River finalist for 2023 Pennsylvania 'River of the Year'

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga River is a finalist in the 2023 Pennsylvania "River of the Year" competition. A tributary of the Susquehanna River, the Conestoga River runs a 63-mile course and drains over 475 miles of watershed in the heart of Lancaster County. "We are thrilled for...
iheart.com

Big Delays Expected On Lancaster County's Route 30

>Big Delays Expected On Lancaster County's Route 30. (Lancaster, PA) -- Major delays and lane restrictions are in store for drivers who use Route 30 in Lancaster County this week. PennDOT officials say work will begin Tuesday and last through Thursday at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. Work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but some night-time lane restrictions could also be in place. The officials say you should try to plan an alternative route as heavy delays are expected.
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy