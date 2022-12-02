Read full article on original website
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in Lancaster County. Related video above: PA Lottery celebrates 50 years. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement Friday morning, saying the ticket was sold at the Sunoco on the 2500...
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Save the date: WPE Lancaster returns Oct. 12-13, 2023
MANHEIM, Pa. – The 2023 edition of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, the largest industrial woodworking exhibition and conference in the Northeast, is set to take place Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. The annual tradeshow will feature a full complement of woodworking machinery and supplies exhibited...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WGAL
Fruitville Pike now open in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After being closed for emergency repairs last week, a stretch of Fruitville Pike is back open in Lancaster County. The road had been closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. Penn Township's Public Works Director posted the following update on...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
PhillyBite
5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania
- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
Conestoga River finalist for 2023 Pennsylvania 'River of the Year'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga River is a finalist in the 2023 Pennsylvania "River of the Year" competition. A tributary of the Susquehanna River, the Conestoga River runs a 63-mile course and drains over 475 miles of watershed in the heart of Lancaster County. "We are thrilled for...
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.
iheart.com
Big Delays Expected On Lancaster County's Route 30
>Big Delays Expected On Lancaster County's Route 30. (Lancaster, PA) -- Major delays and lane restrictions are in store for drivers who use Route 30 in Lancaster County this week. PennDOT officials say work will begin Tuesday and last through Thursday at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. Work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but some night-time lane restrictions could also be in place. The officials say you should try to plan an alternative route as heavy delays are expected.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
