spmetrowire.com

County board rep reports increased postal activity in his neighborhood

After months of mail delivery delays, one county board supervisor on Saturday reported heightened postal carrier activity in his neighborhood. Supervisor Dave Ladick represents District 7 and lives on Nicolet Ave. west of Hoover Rd. in Stevens Point. He said he saw a strange white vehicle traveling in his neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 1, with U.S. government plates—and what appeared to be an unfamiliar female postal carrier behind the wheel.
spmetrowire.com

Stevens Point named #71 on list of best college cities in country

Stevens Point has been named on a list of the best college towns and cities in the nation. It’s the second-highest-ranking Wisconsin city on the list, behind Madison. The personal finance website wallethub.com studied 400 communities across the country with at least 7,5000 post-high school students, basing its findings on 32 key indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Its data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.
WSAW

WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement

Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
95.5 FM WIFC

One Fatality In Tuesday Crash

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
WausauPilot

Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway

Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
onfocus.news

Marshfield Citizens Face Rising Taxes in 2023

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Common Council voted Wednesday to approve the 2023 budget. The final vote was 5-5, with Mayor Lois TeStrake breaking the tie with a “Aye” vote. Alderpersons Voting “Nay” were Feirer, Poeschel, Witzel, Spiros, and O’Reilly. Voting “Aye” were Tompkins,...
onfocus.news

Neenah Girls Blow Past Stevens Point

Neenah blew past SPASH in nonconference girls basketball by a score of 87 to 54. Emma Jossie had 17 points to lead the Panthers. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
WSAW

Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
kz1043.com

Person found dead in Waupaca shed

WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
WSAW

Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...

