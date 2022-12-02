Read full article on original website
County board rep reports increased postal activity in his neighborhood
After months of mail delivery delays, one county board supervisor on Saturday reported heightened postal carrier activity in his neighborhood. Supervisor Dave Ladick represents District 7 and lives on Nicolet Ave. west of Hoover Rd. in Stevens Point. He said he saw a strange white vehicle traveling in his neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 1, with U.S. government plates—and what appeared to be an unfamiliar female postal carrier behind the wheel.
Stevens Point named #71 on list of best college cities in country
Stevens Point has been named on a list of the best college towns and cities in the nation. It’s the second-highest-ranking Wisconsin city on the list, behind Madison. The personal finance website wallethub.com studied 400 communities across the country with at least 7,5000 post-high school students, basing its findings on 32 key indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Its data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Park commission to consider pricey repairs for Pfiffner bandshell
The Stevens Point Park Commission this month will consider approving some expensive repairs for the city's staple bandshell.
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Marshfield Citizens Face Rising Taxes in 2023
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Common Council voted Wednesday to approve the 2023 budget. The final vote was 5-5, with Mayor Lois TeStrake breaking the tie with a “Aye” vote. Alderpersons Voting “Nay” were Feirer, Poeschel, Witzel, Spiros, and O’Reilly. Voting “Aye” were Tompkins,...
Neenah Girls Blow Past Stevens Point
Neenah blew past SPASH in nonconference girls basketball by a score of 87 to 54. Emma Jossie had 17 points to lead the Panthers. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
Person found dead in Waupaca shed
WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
