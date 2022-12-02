ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
q13fox.com

Poulsbo residents expect snow melt to refreeze overnight

POULSBO, Wash. - After getting hit with several inches of snow Friday night, residents in Poulsbo were getting back outside this weekend with the return of the sun and warmer temperatures. "It’s been very busy," said James Chaffee of Olmsted Tree Farm. With the melting of Friday night's heavy...
iheart.com

Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
kykn.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening

Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
q13fox.com

Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
MyNorthwest

I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash

A 15-car collision near Easton that forced the closure of I-90 eastbound has now been cleared, the Washington Department of Transportation reported Sunday night. The highway was closed at milepost 34 near North Bend. The highway opened sooner than expected. So far there have been no major injuries reported. It...
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night

Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022

The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday

SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.

Comments / 0

Community Policy