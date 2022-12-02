The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.

1 DAY AGO