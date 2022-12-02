Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
q13fox.com
Poulsbo residents expect snow melt to refreeze overnight
POULSBO, Wash. - After getting hit with several inches of snow Friday night, residents in Poulsbo were getting back outside this weekend with the return of the sun and warmer temperatures. "It’s been very busy," said James Chaffee of Olmsted Tree Farm. With the melting of Friday night's heavy...
iheart.com
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
q13fox.com
Icy roads in Snohomish after snow melt refreezes
Snow and icy conditions remain in Snohomish. It was visible earlier this morning on neighborhoods, parking lots and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s.
q13fox.com
Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday
SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
q13fox.com
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
kykn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
q13fox.com
Shoreline residents wake up to power outages, difficult driving conditions after widespread snowfall
SHORELINE, Wash. - Areas in Western Washington received snow Friday night into Saturday morning, but Shoreline was one of the hardest hit cities. Numerous people woke up with freezing temperatures in the 30s, and some without power. Crews responded to a number of power outages in some areas of Shoreline,...
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash
A 15-car collision near Easton that forced the closure of I-90 eastbound has now been cleared, the Washington Department of Transportation reported Sunday night. The highway was closed at milepost 34 near North Bend. The highway opened sooner than expected. So far there have been no major injuries reported. It...
Photos: First 2022-23 snow in Portland metro
Snow is falling over NW Oregon, and although not nearly cold enough to cause stickage, people are still getting out and enjoying the weather.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night
Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022
The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
Breaking | Snow storm forces Tri-City school delays. Hanford workers on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday
SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
