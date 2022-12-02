Read full article on original website
The Loss of a Young Newtown Mother, Local Teacher Leaves Community Grieving
A Bucks County native and local teacher’s recent passing has left several communities mourning her and remembering her story. Jillian Mele wrote about the late local teacher and mother for 6ABC. The sudden loss of 30-year-old Jennifer Krasna, a Newtown mother and teacher who was loved and adored by...
Haddonfield Human Relations Commission sponsors MLK Essay Contest
The Haddonfield Human Relations Commission is sponsoring a contest for Haddonfield residents in grades K through 12 to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Each student is asked to consider this quote from Dr. King:. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that....
Letter to the Editor: Jack Gibson
I am a 6th grader at Haddonfield middle school and a member of Troop 65. I love scouting and I think that more young people should join scouting. Scouting is an all-around great experience. Some of the fun things we do are camping trips, white water rafting, survival weekends, and much more. In addition to that, we also serve our communities by completing service hours. This past year I have done outdoor cleanups, volunteered at the trunk or treat, and many more service projects. Please consider joining this fun experience of scouting.
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
Tony Mart Cares Christmas Party to be held at Josie Kellys Dec. 15
It’s official! The 2022 Tony Mart Cares Christmas Party will be celebrated at the popular, cozy Public House known as Josie Kelly‘s, 908 Shore Road in the historic Somers Point Bayfront, Thursday, December 15, 6 to 10 PM. The Prince of the Tony Mart family, Billy Walton, will...
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
Bionic smart knee helps to improve patient's ability to walk
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new bionic body part that talks to your phone, this is not science fiction, it's the next frontier in knee replacements that's arrived in Philadelphia. It's called a "smart knee," a new technology designed to improve recovery after knee replacement surgery.It takes the guesswork out of monitoring how the new joint is working"This is doing extremely well," Donna Cordero said.She has a new smart knee. It's an implant that's equipped with sensors that track her mobility."You can see my progress," Cordero said.The movement information from the knee is wirelessly transmitted to a personal base station that...
A former slave — one of N.J.’s biggest unsung heroes — gets long-overdue honor in her hometown
More than two centuries after she escaped slavery to become a leader of the abolitionist movement, Amy Hester “Hetty” Reckless is being honored in Salem County with a new community center bearing her name. The Amy Reckless Civic Center on West Broadway in Salem City, owned and operated...
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
2 N.J. towns are among the best Christmas towns in America, Travel and Leisure says
The holiday season is upon us! This means cold weather filled with warm moments spent with friends and family along with festive decorations in every sight. After naming the Jersey Shore as one of the best 50 places to travel on Earth, Travel and Leisure recently named Cape May and Atlantic City as two out of the 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S.
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
Toll Brothers Abandons Jewelers’ Row Project with Sale to Pearl Properties
A large hole in the fabric of Jewelers’ Row may finally be redeveloped. The suburban-based developer Toll Brothers, which has owned the parcel along the 700 block of Sansom Street since 2016, has abandoned its condominium tower project and sold the empty lot to Pearl Properties. Established in the...
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
Hack By 'Unauthorized Third Party' Shuts Down Internet, Schools In South Jersey
Classes are canceled for a third consecutive day at a Gloucester County school district due to technical problems caused by an "unauthorized third party," school officials announced. The Monroe Township School District cancelled classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1. A notification from Superintendent Susan Ficke went out to...
What Are Philadelphia's Most Unique Restaurants
- Whether you are looking for a great lunch spot, an impressive dinner, or a place to take your date, Philadelphia has several excellent, unique restaurants to choose from. A quick internet search can yield hundreds of results for unique restaurants in Philadelphia. But how do you know where to start?
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
