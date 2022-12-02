ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

CSU San Marcos Ends Road Trip with 83-77 Loss at Chico State Men’s Basketball

CHICO, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (2-5, 2-1 CCAA) ended its four-game road trip with an 83-77 loss to Chico State (3-4, 2-1 CCAA) on Saturday afternoon at Acker Gymnasium. TOP PERFORMERS. Zack Perlstein – 19 points | 7 rebounds | 3 assists...
menifee247.com

Paloma Valley High football coach Zach Dilley resigns

Zach Dilley, who led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and league championship this fall, has resigned as head football coach at Paloma Valley High School. Paloma Valley principal Jennifer Thomasian said in an email that Dilley is resigning to spend more time with his family. “This year was a...
oceansidechamber.com

Iconic Restaurateur Sami Ladeki is expanding to Oceanside

**New all-day concept blends two favorite restaurants – Toast Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s – in North County**. Oceanside, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Sami Ladeki, the restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Toast Gastrobrunch is opening a blended concept – Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner in Oceanside at 339 North Cleveland Street (92054).
San Diego Channel

Three horses quarantined at Del Mar, test negative for virus

DEL MAR (CNS) - Three racehorses were quarantined at the Del Mar Race Thoroughbred Club and tested negative for a virus they could have been exposed to after arriving from Churchill Downs, a California Horse Racing Board doctor said Saturday. The horses were tested for EHV-1 at UC Davis and...
San Diego weekly Reader

Brenda Spencer used a .22

Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
YourCentralValley.com

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
times-advocate.com

Missing 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home in San Marcos. 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero was last seen on November 20. She left her home after getting into an argument with her mother. Sofia never returned home. Sofia stands...
San Diego Channel

Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.
Outsider.com

U.S. Navy Warships Nearly Collide in San Diego, Intense Video Shows

The Navy is investigating a near collision of two of its warships in San Diego Bay. A web cam captured the dramatic moments, along with the audio. And in a tweet, the official account for the San Diego Web Cam called it “Warship Chicken.” The incident, involving the USS Momsen and the USS Harpers Ferry, unfolded mid-morning Tuesday. The Momsen is a guided-missile destroyer. Harpers Ferry is a dock-landing ship. Harpers Ferry was leaving, while the Momsen was inbound.
Times of San Diego

Man, 38, Ejected from Vehicle, Killed in Escondido Rollover Crash

A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido. The truck veered off the roadway, collided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy