northcountydailystar.com
CSU San Marcos Ends Road Trip with 83-77 Loss at Chico State Men’s Basketball
CHICO, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (2-5, 2-1 CCAA) ended its four-game road trip with an 83-77 loss to Chico State (3-4, 2-1 CCAA) on Saturday afternoon at Acker Gymnasium. TOP PERFORMERS. Zack Perlstein – 19 points | 7 rebounds | 3 assists...
menifee247.com
Paloma Valley High football coach Zach Dilley resigns
Zach Dilley, who led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and league championship this fall, has resigned as head football coach at Paloma Valley High School. Paloma Valley principal Jennifer Thomasian said in an email that Dilley is resigning to spend more time with his family. “This year was a...
Chatsworth, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lincoln High School - San Diego football team will have a game with Sierra Canyon High School on December 02, 2022, 20:00:00. 2022 CIF South Regional 1-AA Football Championship Bowl Game.
El Cajon, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Cajon. The Etiwanda High School football team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00.
Sheriff's: Rock climber falls to their death from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area
EL CAJON, Calif. — A rock climber died Sunday afternoon after falling to their death from El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, in the Lakeside area. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the climber died after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain. First...
oceansidechamber.com
Iconic Restaurateur Sami Ladeki is expanding to Oceanside
**New all-day concept blends two favorite restaurants – Toast Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s – in North County**. Oceanside, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Sami Ladeki, the restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Toast Gastrobrunch is opening a blended concept – Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner in Oceanside at 339 North Cleveland Street (92054).
San Diego Channel
Three horses quarantined at Del Mar, test negative for virus
DEL MAR (CNS) - Three racehorses were quarantined at the Del Mar Race Thoroughbred Club and tested negative for a virus they could have been exposed to after arriving from Churchill Downs, a California Horse Racing Board doctor said Saturday. The horses were tested for EHV-1 at UC Davis and...
Record Number Of Los Angeles Residents Moving To These Two Cities
Redfin data shows where the most Californians are moving.
San Diego weekly Reader
Brenda Spencer used a .22
Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
San Diego man suspected in deadly shooting arrested in Oregon
Oregon law enforcement arrested a suspect connected to the Nov. 5 shooting death of a 55-year-old man in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego.
times-advocate.com
Missing 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home in San Marcos. 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero was last seen on November 20. She left her home after getting into an argument with her mother. Sofia never returned home. Sofia stands...
San Diego Channel
Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids
Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.
NBC San Diego
Teacher Remembers Chula Vista High School Student Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving
Hunter Tennis, a 15-year-old Chula Vista High School sophomore who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving, is being remembered as considerate and resilient by one of his former teachers. "I always tell the kids before we go out on break: be safe, you guys are loved, just go...
U.S. Navy Warships Nearly Collide in San Diego, Intense Video Shows
The Navy is investigating a near collision of two of its warships in San Diego Bay. A web cam captured the dramatic moments, along with the audio. And in a tweet, the official account for the San Diego Web Cam called it “Warship Chicken.” The incident, involving the USS Momsen and the USS Harpers Ferry, unfolded mid-morning Tuesday. The Momsen is a guided-missile destroyer. Harpers Ferry is a dock-landing ship. Harpers Ferry was leaving, while the Momsen was inbound.
Ocean Beach business burglarized twice, struggling to stay open
The holiday season has soured a bit for an Ocean Beach business that has been burglarized twice in the past few weeks.
Man, 38, Ejected from Vehicle, Killed in Escondido Rollover Crash
A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido. The truck veered off the roadway, collided...
Motorist Dies, Others Escape After Vehicle Catches Fire in Lakeside
A person died Sunday when a vehicle caught fire after going off Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. at 12071 Wildcat Canyon Road south of the Barona Resort and Casino, the California Highway Patrol reported. Multiple other people escaped the vehicle when it caught fire,...
