dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Quentin Tarantino says Marvel actors like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are not real movie stars: 'Captain America is the star. Thor is the star.'
"They're the only things that seem to be made," the acclaimed director said of Marvel movies on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
ComicBook
Loki Concept Art Reveals Wildly Different Look For Owen Wilson's Mobius
The second season of Loki is expected to premiere sometime next year, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston as the lovable God of Mischief. This will mark the first Marvel Disney+ series to get a second season, and Hiddleston isn't the only returning actor. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku will all be returning to their roles, and fans are especially excited to see Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius once again. Loki fans have gotten to see a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes content recently thanks to the new book Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series, including a lot of cool concept art. Turns out, the book isn't the only place where you can spot some neat art from Loki. Today, artist Karla Ortiz took to Twitter to share some concept art that features a very different-looking Mobius.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
Ant-Man 3 merchandise reveals first look at long-awaited Marvel villain
Here's your first look at a new MCU villain
"Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Called Out Quentin Tarantino And Martin Scorsese For Their Criticisms Of Marvel: "I Loved The 'Golden Age' Too...But It Was White As Hell"
"They don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals more of Loki star as MCU villain Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers follow. Disney's latest look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed more about the MCU's newest major villain Kang the Conqueror. Move over, Thanos, because Loki star Jonathan Majors's Kang is going to be an even bigger threat to every single reality in...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige calls the ‘Ant-Man’ franchise peak MCU, but skeptics aren’t entirely convinced
No offense to anyone involved in the first two installments, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man franchise has never really been regarded as unmissable in the grand scheme of the franchise’s goings-on. That’s not to say that either of the pint-sized blockbusters are bad movies, but Paul Rudd’s...
ComicBook
Los Espookys Cancelled at HBO After Two Seasons
Los Espookys isn't coming back for a Season 3 according to HBO. Variety received a report from the network about the status of the beloved comedy series. September just saw Season 2 of the series launch on HBO Max. Despite strong viewership and positive reviews, it's closing time. Horror fans are crushed to hear that the show won't be coming back. TV is known for being able to take more risks than the big screen. So, seeing one of the more unique entries on streaming getting sidelined is sad. Of course, the cast and crew were excited to have the opportunity to tell their story. Two seasons might not have been what fans wanted, but at least there was one more salvo of episodes before the doors closed. Check out what HBO had to say about the decision right now.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Jonathan Kasdan Wants Lucasfilm To Take Marvel's "Special Presentation" Approach
Jonathan Kasdan has been around Lucasfilm his entire life. Not only did his father, Lawrence Kasdan, write Return of the Jedi when he was a kid, but Jonathan ended up co-writing Solo: A Star Wars Story with his dad in 2018. Now, Kasdan is working on another Lucasfilm project: Willow. The Disney+ series is a follow-up to the 1988 film of the same name, and it was one of the younger Kasdan's favorite films growing up. The writer/producer recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Willow, and revealed he wants Lucasfilm to take the same "Special Presentation" appraoch Marvel has taken this year with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Reveals New Sketch of All Might's Mentor
Kohei Horikoshi is currently working on the Final Arc of his fan-favorite Shonen series, My Hero Academia, but the mangaka has taken the opportunity to release new art work for each new episode of the anime adaptation. With the War Arc taking place in season six, the latest installment has brought back a deceased character who remains a part of the series thanks in part to her connection to One For All. Nana Shimura might be dead, but her shadow continues to loom large.
ComicBook
WWE: Becky Lynch's Cut Marvel Role Details Reportedly Revealed
It's been rumored for a while that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had been in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU, though she hasn't actually appeared in the MCU as of yet and other details have been scarce. Now a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light on her Marvel role, and while we still don't know the character she was set to play, the report states that Lynch did film a scene for Marvel's Eternals, but the scene, which was slated to be a post-credits scene, did not end up being used.
ComicBook
Dune Prequel Series Adds Shazam! Star in Key Role
The highly-anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, is currently in production but it's not the only Dune project fans have to look forward to. HBO Max's new prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood began filming in November and had an immediate shakeup when series creator Diane Ademu-John stepped down as co-showrunner on the series. Alison Schapker of Lost and Alias will now serve as sole showrunner. The series is set to star Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Today, Deadline reported that three new cast members are joining the series, including Shazam! and Cruella star Mark Strong.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
