Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Argument leads to shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening. The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street. According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Child dead, 4 injured after crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is dead, and four people are injured after a crash on a busy stretch of Thomas Road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. near 8th Street and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a driver swerved to avoid a collision and went into westbound traffic. When the driver swerved, they hit another car heading west. A man and two children inside one of the cars were taken to the hospital, where one of the children died. Police say the man and second child are expected to be okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man hospitalized after being shot inside a car in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Deputies say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a car in Buckeye late Monday night. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded near Miller Road and Southern Avenue for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman inside the car shot. Both of them were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the man was seriously hurt while the woman, later identified as 19-year-old Emilie Gomez, had life-threatening injuries. Early Tuesday morning, the woman was pronounced dead.
BUCKEYE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids

A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek suspect after woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police say they were called to 27th Avenue and Jackson Street, near Van Buren, around 3:45 a.m. When they showed up, they found 61-year-old Kathleen McGuire, who was unresponsive and seriously hurt. Officers learned she had been hit by a sedan that drove off from the scene. McGuire died from her injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
