Argument leads to shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening. The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street. According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots...
AZFamily
Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
AZFamily
Police investigate shooting that left 2 people hurt in Glendale
After more than half a century, Boeing rolled its last 747 out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday. Help us make sure everyone has a turkey on their holiday table this year and save some money too!. How to donate to Fry's Holiday Food Drive. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
ABC 15 News
Two people taken into custody after police investigation, rescue near I-10 and University Dr
Officials say two people were taken to a hospital after falling down a cliff near I-10 and University Drive Tuesday night. Phoenix and Tempe fire officials say they found a vehicle that had fallen 200 feet down a ravine. No information was given on the condition of the person rescued.
AZFamily
Reward offered for info on suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 55-year-old man in Phoenix late last month. At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Benson Franklin was crossing Baseline Road when he was hit...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase ends in car driving off 200-foot embankment into Salt River bottom
PHOENIX - A man was rescued near I-10 and the Salt River after he drove off the freeway and down a 200-foot embankment into the river bottom Tuesday night, Phoenix fire officials said. Crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a...
AZFamily
Child dead, 4 injured after crash in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is dead, and four people are injured after a crash on a busy stretch of Thomas Road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. near 8th Street and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a driver swerved to avoid a collision and went into westbound traffic. When the driver swerved, they hit another car heading west. A man and two children inside one of the cars were taken to the hospital, where one of the children died. Police say the man and second child are expected to be okay.
61-Year-Old Kathleen McGuire Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. According to the officials, the victim had been lying down on the street when she was struck by a vehicle.
19-year-old woman fatally shot in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When...
Police recommend assault charges against Phoenix officers involved in violent arrest
PHOENIX — Police have submitted assault charges to prosecutors against the two Phoenix officers who were captured on video violently kicking a suspect they were attempting to detain inside a convenience store. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it has recently gotten submittals from Phoenix police for charges against...
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after being shot inside a car in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Deputies say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a car in Buckeye late Monday night. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded near Miller Road and Southern Avenue for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman inside the car shot. Both of them were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the man was seriously hurt while the woman, later identified as 19-year-old Emilie Gomez, had life-threatening injuries. Early Tuesday morning, the woman was pronounced dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Fire details what led up to car going over 200-foot embankment
Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a man in his 20s, is OK and was taken to the hospital with rib pain.
santansun.com
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say
PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
AZFamily
Police seek suspect after woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police say they were called to 27th Avenue and Jackson Street, near Van Buren, around 3:45 a.m. When they showed up, they found 61-year-old Kathleen McGuire, who was unresponsive and seriously hurt. Officers learned she had been hit by a sedan that drove off from the scene. McGuire died from her injuries.
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
12 News
