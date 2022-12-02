PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is dead, and four people are injured after a crash on a busy stretch of Thomas Road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. near 8th Street and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a driver swerved to avoid a collision and went into westbound traffic. When the driver swerved, they hit another car heading west. A man and two children inside one of the cars were taken to the hospital, where one of the children died. Police say the man and second child are expected to be okay.

