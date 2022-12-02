ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday

Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
FanSided

Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents

13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins suffered the fourth defeat of their 2022 campaign on Sunday, as they lost 33-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s offense had a couple of big plays, but they were inconsistent in the contest. They couldn’t move the ball on sustained drives, as 10 of their possessions were four plays or less, even though two of them resulted in touchdowns.
Yardbarker

Eagles, Titans announce inactive list ahead of Sunday battle

We’re hours away from kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and both teams are coming into this December matchup banged up. For the Titans, Cody Hollister, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry, Hassan Haskins, Naquan Jones, Jordan Roos, and Sam Okuayunonu were all listed as inactive on Sunday. Autry...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' 53-man roster light on edge rushers for Week 13 game vs Colts

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a need to create space on their roster this week, but they did. On Tuesday the club said goodbye to Tarell Basham, a defensive end they signed ahead of the 2021 season and then brought back for 2022. Basham didn’t play much this year so he wasn’t a big loss to the league’s best pass rush, by miles, but it did open up the possibility for the Cowboys to add talent to their 53-man roster. Despite the speculation, Dallas didn’t add anyone this week from either the practice squad or the outside.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Browns inactives: RB Rex Burkhead down

The Houston Texans declared their inactives for their Week 13 encounter with the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Houston designated running back Rex Burkhead (concussion), defensive lineman Thomas Booker, tackle Austin Deculus, and tight end O.J. Howard inactive. The Texans already ruled out cornerback...

