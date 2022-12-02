Read full article on original website
Related
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Browns vs. Texans: Recapping Donovan Peoples-Jones' punt return and all other scoring plays
For the first time all season, the Cleveland Browns can now say they have won back-to-back games after defeating the Houston Texans by a score of 27-14. It was an ugly debut for quarterback Deshaun Watson after 700 days away from live action, but the defense and special teams units were able to account for every touchdown scored instead.
Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents
13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
WATCH: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson's spin move for clutch TD to tie game vs. Giants
Nothing was going right for the Washington Commanders since the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. After leading 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Giants turned things around behind the legs of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley and led 20-13.
Report: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Expected to Transfer
He was pulled out of the ACC championship game after just two possessions.
Best photos from the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the 49ers
The Miami Dolphins suffered the fourth defeat of their 2022 campaign on Sunday, as they lost 33-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s offense had a couple of big plays, but they were inconsistent in the contest. They couldn’t move the ball on sustained drives, as 10 of their possessions were four plays or less, even though two of them resulted in touchdowns.
Yardbarker
Eagles, Titans announce inactive list ahead of Sunday battle
We’re hours away from kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and both teams are coming into this December matchup banged up. For the Titans, Cody Hollister, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry, Hassan Haskins, Naquan Jones, Jordan Roos, and Sam Okuayunonu were all listed as inactive on Sunday. Autry...
Watch: Marcus Mariota finds MyCole Pruitt for TD vs. Steelers
After a frustrating first half for the Falcons offense, the team finally managed to find the end zone late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with tight end MyCole Pruitt on a short touchdown pass to cut the Steelers’ lead to six points.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller
Cowboys star Micah Parsons - a rightful heir to the crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.
Houston Texans' Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active, surprise scratch at TE
HOUSTON -- Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers. Benjamin was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers. Texans running back Rex Burkhead is out with a concussion,...
Cowboys' 53-man roster light on edge rushers for Week 13 game vs Colts
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a need to create space on their roster this week, but they did. On Tuesday the club said goodbye to Tarell Basham, a defensive end they signed ahead of the 2021 season and then brought back for 2022. Basham didn’t play much this year so he wasn’t a big loss to the league’s best pass rush, by miles, but it did open up the possibility for the Cowboys to add talent to their 53-man roster. Despite the speculation, Dallas didn’t add anyone this week from either the practice squad or the outside.
Watch: Samaje Perine hits nasty stiff arm on Chiefs' Justin Reid
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine went viral a week ago for stiff-arming a defender in one of the meanest moves we’ve seen all season. Perine did it again on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. And it wasn’t just any Chiefs defender, either. Perine’s victim was defensive back...
Aaron Donald fined $15,914 for facemask penalty on Patrick Mahomes
Aaron Donald had a sack wiped away during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because he was called for a facemask penalty while bringing down Patrick Mahomes. It negated a 3-yard loss on third down, though it didn’t wind up costing the Rams because Nick Scott picked off Mahomes a few plays later.
Seahawks Week 13 Inactives: Johnathan Abram 1 of 6 players ruled out vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are desperate to snap their two-game losing streak and fight their way back into the playoff picture. They will look to do so against the patchwork Los Angeles Rams, who’s injury concerns have been well documented all year long. On Saturday, the Rams announced quarterback Matthew...
2023 NFL draft first-round order: Houston Texans cruising toward top pick
With just one victory so far during the 2022 NFL season, the Houston Texans currently are in position to have the No. 1 pick in April's draft.
Texans vs. Browns inactives: RB Rex Burkhead down
The Houston Texans declared their inactives for their Week 13 encounter with the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Houston designated running back Rex Burkhead (concussion), defensive lineman Thomas Booker, tackle Austin Deculus, and tight end O.J. Howard inactive. The Texans already ruled out cornerback...
WTHR
Will Levis or Anthony Richardson? Which QB is perfect for the Indianapolis Colts? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts desperately need to find a young quarterback to build around in the 2023 NFL Draft. Could Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida.
NFL playoff picture after Week 13: Despite being idle Sunday, Buffalo Bills reclaim AFC's No. 1 seed
Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 13 almost complete. The Bills have reclaimed the AFC's top spot.
Comments / 0