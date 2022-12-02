Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed a woman at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE. Investigators arrived and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
Woman found dead inside Lacey apartment; boyfriend arrested
LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lacey on Monday morning. Sheriff’s office officials said a woman in her early 20s was found dead inside a unit at the Copper Wood Apartments in Lacey off Martin Way at around 2 a.m.
Police Blotter for Thursday, December 1, 2022
On 12/01/22 at 8:44 p.m. in the 11800 block of Harris Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Steven William Borman, 69, on suspicion of 1) hit and run and 2) driving under the influence. On 12/01/22 at 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kaiser Rd NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Christy...
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft
The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
Police searching for suspect in killing of Puyallup barbershop owner
PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., a Puyallup barber was giving a haircut to an eight-year-old boy at the JQ Barber Shop on East Stewart Avenue, when he was shot and killed by a man who entered the store. “The barbershop owner had been shot...
27 Horses Seized From Pierce County Property for Animal Cruelty
Pierce County sheriff's deputies seized dozens of horses following an animal cruelty investigation earlier this week, the department announced Friday in a news release. Patrol deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant at a property in Graham, near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday, according to a news release. The sheriff's office received complaints regarding the treatment of horses on the property, which launched an animal cruelty investigation.
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
Seattle police arrest man accused of attempted rape with bag of knives in August
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner while carrying a bag of knives in August. Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, a man walked into a shop on East Madison Street, where he pulled a large knife out and threatened the business owner.
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified
Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
Everett PD Investigating After Multiple Shots Fired In Vacant South Everett Bank Lot On Evergreen Way
Around 7:30 PM Everett Police were called to reports of multiple shots fired in a vacant bank parking lot just east of Fred Meyer in the 8500 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found multiple shell casings in the lot next to Evergreen Way. Everett Police patrol...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
SPD: Convicted felon found in a stolen truck with his pants down near elementary school; drugs seized
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a partially nude man who they say was passed out inside a stolen pickup truck parked near an elementary school in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police say a brick of cocaine was among some of the drugs seized from the truck. Officers responded to calls...
At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night
Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
