KING 5

Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed a woman at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE. Investigators arrived and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, December 1, 2022

On 12/01/22 at 8:44 p.m. in the 11800 block of Harris Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Steven William Borman, 69, on suspicion of 1) hit and run and 2) driving under the influence. On 12/01/22 at 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kaiser Rd NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Christy...
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
Chronicle

27 Horses Seized From Pierce County Property for Animal Cruelty

Pierce County sheriff's deputies seized dozens of horses following an animal cruelty investigation earlier this week, the department announced Friday in a news release. Patrol deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant at a property in Graham, near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday, according to a news release. The sheriff's office received complaints regarding the treatment of horses on the property, which launched an animal cruelty investigation.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
thejoltnews.com

I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
KUOW

At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night

Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.

