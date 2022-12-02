Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Whitehall’s Pub 111 offers live music, bloody Mary bar and diverse menu
Whitehall, MI — If you’re looking for a hopping spot on for good food and live music, Pub 111 in Whitehall might be exactly the right place. The pub, located at 111 W. Colby St., features live music on Friday and Saturday and rounds out the weekend with a bloody Mary bar every Sunday.
Black, woman-owned coffee shop opening in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new coffee shop is opening Sunday near the Boston Square Business District. Last Mile Cafe, 1006 Hall St. SE, was created by Arick Davis and Sarah Laman. The grand opening event will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will include free donuts...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
See ‘The Nutcracker’ in Grand Rapids with Michigan’s only professional ballet company
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the Christmas countdown begins, another West Michigan holiday tradition is ready to hit the stage. The Grand Rapids Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is set for the spotlight, all with a West Michigan twist. Performances of “The Nutcracker” are scheduled for...
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is officially ringing in the holiday season this weekend. There are a bunch of fun holiday events going on around downtown, starting Friday night with the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Park’s Circle. That’s scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
Free trolley rides offered to view holiday lights in Spring Lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Free trolley rides to view the holiday lights of Spring Lake will be offered over the next several weekends. Harbor Transit is offering park-and-ride shuttles on Friday and Saturday nights for the first three weekends of December. The Lakeshore Trolley will travel between the Spring...
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January
Three Taco John's locations are coming to West Michigan and are expected to open in January.
New app makes trip planning, riding on The Rapid bus system easier
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Riding the bus in the Grand Rapids area is about to get a little easier. Officials with The Rapid bus system on Thursday, Dec. 1, announced a new app now available that makes planning trips along the system’s more than two dozen routes more intuitive.
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
First Day in Florida
Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
