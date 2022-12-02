ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 2-4)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is officially ringing in the holiday season this weekend. There are a bunch of fun holiday events going on around downtown, starting Friday night with the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Park’s Circle. That’s scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
fox2detroit.com

Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
98.7 WFGR

What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
discoverkalamazoo.com

Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan

It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
WZZM 13

Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
WOOD

First Day in Florida

Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
