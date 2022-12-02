Read full article on original website
New video: Phenix City police asking for help identifying ‘person of interest’ in connection with Riverwalk double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — As the investigation into a double homicide along the Phenix City Riverwalk Saturday continues, police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Sunday night, the Russell County District Attorney’s Office put out a video of someone police are calling “a person of interest” in connection with the […]
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
WTVM
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department asking for the public’s help with locating the suspect involved in the December 3 shooting - leaving two men dead. Authorities in Phenix City are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing two men Saturday afternoon. Officers...
Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk
The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
alabamanews.net
Opelika Police Searching for Murder Suspect
Police are searching for an Opelika man who’s wanted in a murder investigation. Opelika police say that at about 2AM Saturday, they were called to the 1000 block of York Avenue. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where...
WTVM
Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident. On August 21, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
Death investigation underway after man found dead in Valley ditch
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after Valley police located a Salem man dead in a ditch over the weekend. Another person was located at the scene with stabbing injuries. Sunday morning at approximately 12:30 A.M. Valley Police were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 about shots being fired. […]
Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim. “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
WTVM
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man found dead after police respond to shots fired call in Valley
The Valley Police Department says a 23-year-old was found unresponsive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police were sent to the area on a shots fired call. VPD says officers arrived at the 1300 block of County Road 196 and found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. Police say Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive him.
WTVM
Help children in the Chattahoochee Valley by donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!. Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season.
WTVM
Store break-in’s in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This holiday season, people are in the spirit of giving but also taking. A rash of burglaries has been happening in one neighborhood in midtown Columbus, prompting business owners to offer a reward for an arrest. Larry Nelson, the owner of Larry’s Beauty Supply Store, showed...
LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
New local business gives back to first responders in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – ‘Tis the season that keeps on giving! A new local business opened their doors two days early, welcoming the heroes of Columbus to enjoy a night of fun with their loved ones. Urban Air Columbus hosted a VIP night for all first responders and their family members in the community. Guests […]
WTVM
Opelika Parks and Recreation to host Reindeer Express in Municipal Park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting Reindeer Express this weekend. Reindeer Express is scheduled for December 8 - 10. The event will take place each night from 5 - 8 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be train rides through lights, pictures with Santa, musical entertainment...
WTRF
Pre-Teen allegedly forced to live outside, parents charged
NATIONAL (WTRF) – Sheriff’s deputies say a couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer, stated a report from WRBL. When deputies from Lee County Sheriff’s office in Smith Station, Alabama, discovered the child, they said...
CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
