Master in science & technology from university of California USA. Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra beats iPhone 14 pro max. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is upcoming a next level in smartphone world, Samsung is perfectly said you never had a experience with new upcoming device, Samsung will officially release its new flagship series next year form the available reports so far, the Galaxy S23 series is turning out to be a very interesting series with new leaks. One positive aspect of this series is that its performance will be higher than other Android devices with the same chip. The Galaxy S23 series will use an overclocked snapdragon 8n Gen 2 chip. Both the CUP AND GPU clock speeds are higher than the regular model. At the moments this chip is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series. Thus, its performance will be superior.

1 DAY AGO