Shiawassee County man serving life in prison to get second chance at shorter sentence
CORUNNA, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has remanded the case of a man who was 17 years old when he killed his ex-girlfriend back to Shiawassee County Circuit Court to be resentenced. In an opinion issued Friday, Dec. 2, Michigan Supreme Court justices ordered the life sentence Daniel...
MLive.com
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Flint Sunoco gas station to face January trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused in the fatal March shooting of a man outside a Sunoco gas station on the city’s north side is set to stand trial in January. Marquon Leon Jackson appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell on Monday, Dec. 5, for a final pre-trial during which attorneys in the case indicated the case is set to proceed to trial beginning Jan. 18.
‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation.
The Oakland Press
Testimony: ‘Pay to stay or get beat up’: 2 accused of Oakland County jailhouse extortion
A case against two Oakland County Jail inmates accused of extorting money from a cellmate by threatening to beat him up was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker said evidence presented showed probable cause to...
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
$1M bond set, trial scheduled for Jackson man charged in fatal stabbing
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man charged in a fatal stabbing at a Jackson County bar will go before a jury in 2023. Rauss Ball, of Jackson, is scheduled to appear before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson May 15, 2023, to begin a jury trial. Ball faces a single charge of open murder relating to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Taylin Alexander.
WNEM
Suspect missing following assault
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the home was cleared, and...
abc12.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
abc12.com
Several law enforcement agencies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Caro
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro police responded to a reported felonious assault Saturday afternoon which led to several law enforcement agencies being called to assist in a possible barricaded suspect. According to a post on its Facebook page, Caro police responded to the assault around 3:30 p.m. in the area...
MLive.com
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Mother Gets Probation for Son Shooting Other Son
A Saginaw woman was sentenced to probation after one of her children shot her other child. In July 2021, police were dispatched to a home in the 25 hundred block of Hampshire Street for a report of a shooting. They found an eight-year-old boy had found a handgun and shot his four-year-old brother in the torso. The younger child survived.
Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window
WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Michigan State Police ‘working overtime’ to stop speeding over holidays
The Michigan State Police are warning people to slow down over the holidays.
