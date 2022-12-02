Sometimes, star power is enough to win basketball games. We’ve seen something like that happen over the past week, especially with some star-studded teams finally on the up and up in our Week 8 NBA Power Rankings. Teams with big names like the Nets, Warriors, Hawks, and even Lakers have looked much more impressive recently. Meanwhile, some young teams have blown leads and lost games due to their inexperience. The talent is there, sure, but the savvy and experience still need some honing. As we enter the eighth week of the 2022-23 NBA season, let’s see how far star power can indeed take their teams.

