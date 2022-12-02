Read full article on original website
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Orlando Magic in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Magic prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee has...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City to clash with the Utah Jazz in a big showdown on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers lost 128-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers...
What De'Anthony Melton said about Memphis Grizzlies trading him ahead of return to FedExForum
De'Anthony Melton already knew what to expect back at Memphis. Plenty of chatter and trash talk from his former Grizzlies teammates. "They're going to talk their mess either way. That's what I'm waiting on. I can't wait to go right back at them," Melton said at shootaround Friday. Melton, now...
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Joel Embiid passes Julius Erving for 4th most 30-point games for Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a rare breed in the NBA. The 7-foot big man just has the ability to do it all while out on the floor as he can take a defender off the dribble, he can knock down jumpers, he gets to the free-throw line, and he makes it all look easy.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Bulls star Zach LaVine gets real on mounting frustrations after 41 points not enough in loss vs. Kings
It hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls as a quarter of the 2022-23 season has elapsed. At 9-14, the Bulls are on the outside looking in towards the playoff picture – a disappointment, given their 46-36, sixth-place finish last season. The Bulls just haven’t been at their best, and they have now lost three games in a row, their latest being a 110-101 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis' 55-point game vs. Wizards
It is not a stretch to say that Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is in the midst of the best stretch of his career. Just a couple of weeks ago, he posted four straight games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, and now he is going back into volcano mode.
Gregg Popovich to miss two Spurs games after procedure
The San Antonio Spurs announced Friday that coach Gregg Popovich has undergone a minor medical procedure and will miss the
NBA Power Rankings, Week 8: Nets, Warriors, Lakers, Hawks climb as Pacers, Wolves slide
Sometimes, star power is enough to win basketball games. We’ve seen something like that happen over the past week, especially with some star-studded teams finally on the up and up in our Week 8 NBA Power Rankings. Teams with big names like the Nets, Warriors, Hawks, and even Lakers have looked much more impressive recently. Meanwhile, some young teams have blown leads and lost games due to their inexperience. The talent is there, sure, but the savvy and experience still need some honing. As we enter the eighth week of the 2022-23 NBA season, let’s see how far star power can indeed take their teams.
Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets?
The Philadelphia 76ers are rounding out a road trip with an important game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are looking to bounce back from two rough losses. Fortunately for them, they may have more reinforcements to help them get back in the win column. Before tip-off at Toyota Center, there is one big question […] The post Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ monster 55-point game for Lakers vs. Wizards sparks MVP talks
Two days after dropping 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Davis was back at it again for the Los Angeles Lakers as he exploded for 55 points in their latest showdown with the Washington Wizards. Naturally, it sent the whole NBA world buzzing, with plenty of fans expressing their...
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown stat that proves they are best duo in NBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have powered the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this season. Tatum is playing at an MVP-level while Brown is sure to make his second All-Star appearance. After Sunday’s win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Brown’s statline of 34 points and ten rebounds put him […] The post Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown stat that proves they are best duo in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce issues stern Anthony Davis, Lakers warning to rest of NBA
Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP, so much so that even Paul Pierce is now predicting big things for him and the Los Angeles Lakers as the season progresses. To recall, the Lakers weren’t even on Pierce’s list of teams locked to make the playoffs out of the Western Conference. But with the Purple […] The post Paul Pierce issues stern Anthony Davis, Lakers warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston
Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
Yardbarker
Spurs in Way of History vs. Devin Booker's Suns
There's never been a doubt that Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is one of the best scorers in the NBA. But what he's done the past three games has been, to put it simply, straight up ridiculous. The San Antonio Spurs get set to host Booker and the Suns...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James a taste of his own medicine on Friday with a monster block at the rim. With the Lakers leading 112-110 midway through the fourth quarter, James probably thought he’s going to extend their lead as he attacked the basket and saw a clear […] The post VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ legendary stat line vs. Wizards etches name in NBA history
Anthony Davis was so good, the nation’s capital probably felt like it was under attack on Sunday. Davis has been playing like a basketball god of late, and he put up yet another ridiculous performance in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-119 road win over the Washington Wizards. The Lakers big man brought […] The post Anthony Davis’ legendary stat line vs. Wizards etches name in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
