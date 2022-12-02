ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Bulls star Zach LaVine gets real on mounting frustrations after 41 points not enough in loss vs. Kings

It hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls as a quarter of the 2022-23 season has elapsed. At 9-14, the Bulls are on the outside looking in towards the playoff picture – a disappointment, given their 46-36, sixth-place finish last season. The Bulls just haven’t been at their best, and they have now lost three games in a row, their latest being a 110-101 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 8: Nets, Warriors, Lakers, Hawks climb as Pacers, Wolves slide

Sometimes, star power is enough to win basketball games. We’ve seen something like that happen over the past week, especially with some star-studded teams finally on the up and up in our Week 8 NBA Power Rankings. Teams with big names like the Nets, Warriors, Hawks, and even Lakers have looked much more impressive recently. Meanwhile, some young teams have blown leads and lost games due to their inexperience. The talent is there, sure, but the savvy and experience still need some honing. As we enter the eighth week of the 2022-23 NBA season, let’s see how far star power can indeed take their teams.
Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers are rounding out a road trip with an important game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are looking to bounce back from two rough losses. Fortunately for them, they may have more reinforcements to help them get back in the win column. Before tip-off at Toyota Center, there is one big question […] The post Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown stat that proves they are best duo in NBA

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have powered the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this season. Tatum is playing at an MVP-level while Brown is sure to make his second All-Star appearance. After Sunday’s win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Brown’s statline of 34 points and ten rebounds put him […] The post Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown stat that proves they are best duo in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce issues stern Anthony Davis, Lakers warning to rest of NBA

Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP, so much so that even Paul Pierce is now predicting big things for him and the Los Angeles Lakers as the season progresses. To recall, the Lakers weren’t even on Pierce’s list of teams locked to make the playoffs out of the Western Conference. But with the Purple […] The post Paul Pierce issues stern Anthony Davis, Lakers warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston

Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
Spurs in Way of History vs. Devin Booker's Suns

There's never been a doubt that Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is one of the best scorers in the NBA. But what he's done the past three games has been, to put it simply, straight up ridiculous. The San Antonio Spurs get set to host Booker and the Suns...
VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James a taste of his own medicine on Friday with a monster block at the rim. With the Lakers leading 112-110 midway through the fourth quarter, James probably thought he’s going to extend their lead as he attacked the basket and saw a clear […] The post VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ legendary stat line vs. Wizards etches name in NBA history

Anthony Davis was so good, the nation’s capital probably felt like it was under attack on Sunday. Davis has been playing like a basketball god of late, and he put up yet another ridiculous performance in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-119 road win over the Washington Wizards. The Lakers big man brought […] The post Anthony Davis’ legendary stat line vs. Wizards etches name in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
