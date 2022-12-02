Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
MLive.com
Why the College Football Playoff committee ranked TCU No. 3 ahead of Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB
The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
Dick Vitale Has Brutally Honest Admission On Possible Michigan vs. Ohio State Rematch In Playoff
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale loves all things sports. And on Saturday, Dickie V shared his opinion on the possibility of an Ohio State-Michigan rematch in the College Football Playoff following USC and TCU's losses. "Hope the committee doesn’t force Ohio State to #3 to set up a rematch...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Ohio State slides into College Football Playoff after USC falls in Pac-12 Championship Game
The Pac-12 has officially eliminated itself from the College Football Playoff for the sixth consecutive season, while the Big Ten looks to be in position to become the second conference in event history to put two teams in a singular four-team field, joining the SEC. All of this comes as No. 5 Ohio State's hopes to compete for a national championship got new life Friday night with No. 4 USC getting obliterated 47-24 by No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game.
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59
Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots a layup during the No. 25 Ohio State-St. Francis game Saturday. Ohio State won 96-59. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
columbusfreepress.com
ColumbusMediaInsiderPoliticalOutsider: Whodunit Grips Capitol as OSU President Quits
Nothing like a mysterious disappearance to get our minds off Ohio’s miserable political situation and Ohio State’s one-sided loss to Michigan. On Tuesday, dispatch.com broke the story that OSU President Kristina Johnson would be departing in the spring with more than two years to go on her contract that pays her upwards of $1 million in salary and benefits. The article contained a curious reference to staff complaints leading to an investigation by the trustees leading to her requested departure.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
Recycling Today
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
spectrumnews1.com
Kurtis Blow's 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' comes to Columbus for 1 night only
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, rapper and songwriter Kurtis Blow is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Hip Hop Nutracker, and it's coming to Columbus for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Palace Theater. Blow has been one with hip-hop since he can remember. He...
iheart.com
Chillicothe's DORA Getting Review...and Expansion
Chillicothe's downtown and hotel refreshment district is getting a periodic review...and expansion. Kevin Coleman reports from this week's council session. In Monday's Chillicothe Council, Allison Henderson saw the first reading of legislation to do that. She said the state regulations that allow consumers to walk around with alcohol within a DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, require reconsideration.
