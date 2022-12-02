ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Hernandez
1d ago

are these poachers that are going to be eliminated if it's not then thank God I'm sorry forgive me but our heavenly father gave us these beautiful creatures to love not to destroy and if that's what they're doing then I have no sympathy for them I wish our country was the same way eliminate abusers of animals

anonymous
1d ago

All he did was try to do some good in this world and protect innocent animals. I’m glad those people are getting what they deserved.

johnny kash
2d ago

yeah but will they stick to the plan and carry it out.. they say they haven't done the deed in decades.. put eleven numbers in a hat and they pick the day they go... one a day..

