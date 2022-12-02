ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Savannah man arrested after teen shot while campaigning for Warnock

By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjfE5_0jVUZLA700

A Savannah man is accused of shooting through the door of his home, striking a teenager who was campaigning for Raphael Warnock, according to police. Investigators do not believe the incident was politically motivated, police said.

Officers were called around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of Hartridge Street, where they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the leg, Savannah police said. The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said in an online press release. “While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen.”

Jimmy Arturo Paiz, 43, was arrested at the home and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, police said. He was booked into the Chatham County jail, where he was being held on $5,700 bond Friday afternoon, records showed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Savannah CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers online tip portal . Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Police: 3 injured in shooting on 38th and Bulloch St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place at 38th and Bulloch Street. According to police, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting just before 6:00 p.m. on November 4. Police say there were three adult victims in total. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries […]
WJCL

Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating homicide after shooting on W. 38th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Friday night. According to police, officers responded to ShotSpotter call in the 800 block of W. 38th Street and found 34-year-old Christopher Johnson inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson later died as a result...
TheDailyBeast

15-Year-Old Canvasser for Raphael Warnock Is Shot in the Leg

A 15-year-old boy canvassing for Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s runoff election on Dec. 6 was shot in the leg, Savannah Police said Friday. Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested shortly after allegedly firing a single shot through the shut front door of his home at about 5: 35 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified teen was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah Police said in a statement. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A personal website and social media accounts in Paiz’s name indicate that he’s a Marine veteran and a Honduran-American writer who moved to Savannah from D.C. and writes prose about “the human condition.”Read it at Savannah Police Department
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
allongeorgia.com

Suspect Identified in Park Place Shooting, Wanted for Aggravated Assault

Statesboro Police Department detectives have identified a suspect in the Thursday afternoon shooting at Park Place Apartments. The suspect, Michael Kelly, is currently wanted for Aggravated Assault. The victim is at Memorial in Savannah in stable condition at this time. From SPD:. On 12/1/22 at 1:45 p.m. SPD officers and...
WMAZ

15-year-old shot in Savannah while campaigning for Warnock, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot while campaigning in a Savannah neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to police. Savannah Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers said they were called to the 500...
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Friday night homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
WSAV News 3

Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say

RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
WSAV News 3

Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
WSAV-TV

Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life

Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life.
WSAV-TV

1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman

A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. 1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida …. A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now...
WJBF.com

Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah

A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
Grice Connect

Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus

Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
wtoc.com

Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
wtoc.com

Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy