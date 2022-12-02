Savannah man arrested after teen shot while campaigning for Warnock

A Savannah man is accused of shooting through the door of his home, striking a teenager who was campaigning for Raphael Warnock, according to police. Investigators do not believe the incident was politically motivated, police said.

Officers were called around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of Hartridge Street, where they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the leg, Savannah police said. The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said in an online press release. “While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen.”

Jimmy Arturo Paiz, 43, was arrested at the home and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, police said. He was booked into the Chatham County jail, where he was being held on $5,700 bond Friday afternoon, records showed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Savannah CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers online tip portal . Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

