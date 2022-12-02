Read full article on original website
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Daily Beast
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Russia, China Join Forces Against Push to Punish Iran
Facing growing pressure to assist each other on the global stage, Russia and China backed Iran in an international vote on the country's recent crackdowns.
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’
Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day...
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Those are: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian...
Jalopnik
Europe Will Stop Buying Oil From Russia to Cut Putin's War Money
Countries around the world are hitting Russia where it hurts: the country’s oil profits. Plus, EU officials really want European car companies to be eligible for U.S. electric-car tax credits, and the number of people using bike-sharing services across America has risen beyond pre-pandemic levels. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday December 5th 2022.
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
BBC
Ukraine war: Oil prices rise as cap on Russian crude looms
Oil prices have risen after major producers agreed to continue to cut output and the G7 and its allies said they will cap the price of Russian oil. Brent crude rose by about 0.6% to above $86 a barrel on Monday morning. On Friday, the G7 agreed to cap the...
Russia threatens oil cut off after rejecting Western-set price cap
Russia is threatening to stop supplying Western allies of Ukraine with oil after rejecting a proposed price cap of $60 per barrel. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia will need more time to formally respond, but that it will not be accepting the price ceiling agreed upon on Friday by the U.S., Japan, Canada, Britain, Australia, and the European Union as a measure to cut Putin’s funding for the war in Ukraine. Its cap was to take effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Mikhail Ulynov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations...
India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia
India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports.Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after holding talks with his visiting German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in which they discussed bilateral relations and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Jaishankar said it isn't right for European countries to prioritize their energy needs but “ask India to do something else.”“Europe will make the choices it will make. It is their right,” he told reporters.India has...
OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil
OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force.
CNBC
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed
Oil prices rose on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a G7 price cap which kicked in on Russian crude. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world's top oil importer, more Chinese cities eased Covid-19 curbs over the weekend.
EU reaches agreement on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The European Union on Friday reached a deal to cap Russian maritime oil at $60 a barrel in an attempt to hurt Russian finances but protect the energy market.
CNBC
European markets fall slightly as investors gauge China's Covid relaxation, oil moves
European markets were muted on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, where shares rose on Monday as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. European markets. Oil prices rose 2.8% by afternoon trade in Europe as OPEC+ stuck to its...
OPEC+ agrees to stay with existing oil output targets
Oil-producing alliance OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to keep its same production targets, dealing another setback for the U.S. and western allies seeking to curb high gas prices. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, slashed oil production starting in November by 2 million barrels, a cut that will remain in effect after Sunday’s meeting, the group confirmed in a statement.
