ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Woman stabbed multiple times by former partner

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SaKL_0jVUYRJs00

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday evening, the Colonie Police Department responded to a report of a violent domestic incident at 99 Fiddlers Lane. Responding officers entered the residence and found a female victim, 39, who had been stabbed multiple times in her neck, head, and face.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Police arrested a male suspect who was at the scene. Investigations determined that the suspect, Bledar Hoxha, 41, had unlawfully entered the residence and menaced the female victim with a bb gun before stabbing her with a kitchen knife. Hoxha is the estranged partner of the victim and they share two children together.

Further investigations determined that an order of protection had been issued on October 24, 2022, that prohibits Hoxha from being in the presence of the victim and her children. The children were both present and witnessed the incident but were not harmed.

Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself

Hoxha is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Burgaly, Assault, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a preliminary hearing, which will be held on December 7.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information that might be relevant is asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect due again in court

The man accused of shooting another man in the Walmart parking lot in Queensbury last weekend is expected to be back in court Monday morning. Newschannel 13 had the only reporter in court on Wednesday, as the suspect, Adrian Simental, faced a judge for the first time following the shooting.
WNYT

Police looking for suspect of home break-in

State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
WRGB

Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County

TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
WNYT

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge motel death

An Albany man pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Libertucci told police he had been drinking and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day. He says he was showing his shotgun to May, when it accidentally went off, shooting May in...
iheart.com

Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos

A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
94.3 Lite FM

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy