Montanans Share Their Top 3 Favorite Things About Big Sky Country
Here in Montana, there's a whole lot to love. As one of the most scenic places in the United States, Montana makes many folks' bucket lists. Millions of people come here each year to have their own "Montana experience", whether that's a trip to one of our National Parks or a couple days skiing on one of our many slopes.
New Movie Filmed In Montana Stars Nicolas Cage
Whether you love or hate this actor, you have to admit that it's cool to have such a high-profile celebrity visit our state. In January 2022, it was announced that Nicolas Cage was filming not one, but two movies in Montana. Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor who has appeared in everything from blockbuster films to small independent movies. He's a versatile actor, and many love his work.
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?
Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
Montana is a Top 5 State for this Career, According to Google
We get emails from various PR sources on a daily basis. Many of the press releases cite internet search data to determine trends or profiles, broken down by state. Most are somewhat interesting, but I frequently take them with a grain of salt. It's not that I don't trust the...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
Love Skiing But Hate The Crowds? Where To Go in Montana
Ski season is officially here and everyone has begun flocking to their favorite ski area to shred fresh powder. While we love everyone's excitement, this also means that at times, the lines at ski mountains are massive. If you've been jumping at the bit to get some powder under your...
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Who Doesn’t Love a Fantastic Brewpub? Here Are Montana’s Top Ten
After a long day of work, some hearty food and cold craft beer are all you need to end the day right. Montana has some stellar breweries throughout the state. From small-town fun to huge production facilities, there are breweries that everyone can enjoy. What's better than having a craft beer? Having some delicious food to accompany your beverage.
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week
This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana
Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
Montanans Share Their Holiday Guilty Pleasure Foods
You are not alone. It seems that all of us have at least a few foods that we indulge in during the holiday season. My list is probably longer than most, and I'm OK with that. Delicious, simple pleasures are one of the best parts of the Christmas season. We asked a bunch of our Montana friends about their personal "holiday treats" and the answers were incredibly interesting. Everyone's face seems to light up when we're talking about our favorite foods.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Life Expectancy?
Life is funny, when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish that you were young again. I heard someone say once, that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, not days we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.
What Are Montanans Most Thankful For? The Top 3 Things.
As the year starts to wind down and the holiday season begins, many Montanans take this time to reflect upon all they've gone through over the last several months. It's been a rough year for many with the record-high cost of fuel, groceries, and housing across Montana. Many Montana families have had to pinch pennies and get creative with their budgets to make sure that ends meet.
